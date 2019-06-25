Wisconsin governor vetoes four pro-life bills

Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers vetoed four pro-life bills that were passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Gov. Evers announced the vetoes last Friday, rejecting Assembly Bills 179, 180, 182, and 183 in their entirety. The legislature is not expected to be able to override any of the vetoes.

“Everyone should have access to quality, affordable healthcare, and that includes reproductive healthcare,” stated Evers on his official Twitter account following his vetoes.

“Politicians shouldn’t be in the business of interfering with decisions made between patients and their healthcare providers.”

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Legislature sent four bills to the governor. One of which, AB 179, or the “Wisconsin Born Alive Requirements Bill,” would have required a healthcare provider to help any baby born after a failed abortion.

Republican Senate President Roger Roth, the lead sponsor for AB 179, said in a statement that the proposed legislation should not be controversial.

“No child should be left to die no matter how they came into this world,” stated Sen. Roth, as reported by the Associated Press. “How could anyone object to this?”

In his veto message, Evers argued that AB 179 involved “political interference between patients and their healthcare providers” and also was “redundant,” arguing that the protections “already exist in state law.”

The other bills vetoed by Evers included AB 180, which was a measure mandating doctors to inform patients about the possibility of reversing a medication abortion; AB 183, which was a measure preventing Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from participating in Medicaid; and AB 182, which was a ban on abortions performed over the race, sex, or disability of an unborn baby.

“The provisions of this bill perpetuate harmful stereotypes and put women at risk by making reproductive healthcare less accessible,” stated Evers in his veto message for AB 182.

Regarding the vetoes, Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said in a statement released last Friday that he was “incredibly saddened” but “not surprised.”

“From introduction, to public hearings, to a rally just yesterday, people have come out in droves to support these common sense, life-saving measures,” said Steineke.

“Unfortunately, Governor Evers has once again made clear that he believes protecting babies in Wisconsin simply isn’t a productive use of his time.”