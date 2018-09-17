Woman Accuses Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh of Attempted Rape

(Screenshot: Time) President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Sept. 6, 2018.

A California professor has revealed herself as the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her while they were in high school.

Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California, revealed herself to The Washington Post on Sunday as the woman behind a confidential letter containing the accusations.

Ford claims that the incident took place in the early 1980s, when she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17. According to Ford, she was led to a bedroom by Kavanaugh and a friend, who were both drunk, during a house gathering in suburban Maryland.

The Washington Post reported: "While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth."

The research psychologist, who is a registered Democrat and has contributed to various Democratic causes, argues that she feared that Kavanaugh might "inadvertently kill" her.

"He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing," she maintained.

Ford, who says she was able to escape when Kavanaugh's friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, says that she did not tell anyone about the incident until 2012. At the time, she shared the story during couples therapy with her husband.

The Washington Post says that it received portions of the therapist's notes, which do not not mention Kavanaugh's name. Instead, the notes portray that Ford was attacked by students "from an elitist boys' school" who went on to become "highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington."

The White House responded to the accusations by relaying Kavanaugh's statement to the public from last week:

"I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Reactions by leading Republican and Democratic voices have been highly split over the latest accusations. The latter have called for Kavanaugh's confirmation to be delayed until an investigation is carried out into the serious accusations.

"From the outset, I have believed these allegations were extremely serious and bear heavily on Judge Kavanaugh's character. However, as we have seen over the past few days, they also come at a price for the victim. I hope the attacks and shaming of her will stop and this will be treated with the seriousness it deserves," Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein said.

"I support Mrs. Ford's decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee," Feinstein added.

Taylor Foy, a spokeswoman for Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), released a statement, suggesting that the timing of Ford coming forward is politically motivated.

"It's disturbing that these uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school, would surface on the eve of a committee vote after Democrats sat on them since July," the statement read, noting that Feinstein first released Ford's letter in July, but did not immediately come forward with it.

On Friday, the Senate Judiciary also released a letter from 65 women of bipartisan backgrounds who knew Kavanaugh in high school and vouched for his character.

"We knew Brett well through social events, sports, church, and various other activities. Many of us have remained close friends with him and his family over the years," the women wrote.

"Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity. In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day."

Still, GOP committee member Jeff Flake of Arizona told Fox News that he is "uncomfortable moving forward with a 'yes' vote until we hear from" Ford.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, another Republican on the committee, said that he would "gladly listen" to Ford and take in what she has to say along with the other information on Kavanaugh. He urged the California professor to testify "immediately," however, so that the confirmation process is not delayed.