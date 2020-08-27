Woman fired from literary agency for tweeting that trans-identified males aren't women

A woman was ousted from her job at a literary agency for tweeting that transgender-identifying males who say they are women are not biologically female.

Sasha White, a literary agency assistant was fired from her job at The Tobias Literary Agency following her retweet of a social media comment that read: "TW [trans women] being vulnerable to male violence does not make you women," the Daily Mail reports.

The Tobias Literary Agency, which has offices in Boston, New York City and Nashville, acknowledged in a now-deleted tweet that White had indeed been terminated.



"We do not have any room for anti-Trans sentiments at TLA. Period. Thus we have parted ways with Sasha," the tweet said.

TLA also announced that it made a donation to a black trans charity after White's termination.

"The Twitter mob came for me and my employer and my employer immediately terminated me. If you've been through something similar please reach out," White subsequently posted on Twitter.

As a result of her firing, the hashtag #Istandwithsashawhite trended on Twitter Tuesday, as supportive users on the platform linked White's situation with #istandwithJKRowling from earlier this summer.

White had previously voiced support for children's author J.K. Rowling, who in June penned a lengthy essay that outlined her concerns with transgender ideology, stressing how it undermines women's sex-based rights. Rowling subsequently articulated her belief that the hormonal gender-transitioning of minors constituted a medical scandal.

Last year, the Harry Potter series author voiced solidarity with Maya Forstater, a tax researcher who was ousted from her job at a think tank for posting comments on Twitter asserting “that men cannot change into women.” Forstater also said that convicted rapist Stephen Wood, who changed his name to Karen White after he decided to identify as female, was indeed a "man." And because of Wood's professed gender identity, he was allowed to be transferred to a women's prison where he went on to rape female inmates.

"When men wear make-up, heels, dresses they don't become women," Forstater said.

At Forstater's appeal hearing at the employment tribunal to fight her firing, the judge ruled ultimately against her, stating in his ruling that her views were "not worthy of respect."

Transgender activists have routinely used the acronym "TERF" — which stand for trans-exclusionary radical feminist — to describe feminists who object to biological males in their private spaces. Such feminists regard the term as a derisive slur and have long maintained that the transgender movement's insistence on self-declared "gender identity" undermines women's sex-based rights.