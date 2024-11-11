Home News Woman pastor to lead historic AME church for first time in its 230-year history

A historic African Methodist Episcopal church in Pennsylvania has been appointed its first woman pastor since the congregation was founded in the late 18th century.

Mother Bethel AME Church of Philadelphia, which was established by AME Church founder Richard Allen in the 1790s, announced Saturday that its newest pastor was the Rev. Carolyn C. Cavaness.

Cavaness was appointed to the pastoral position by Bishop Samuel Green at the AME First Episcopal District Planning Meeting on Saturday, having previously served as pastor at Bethel AME Church in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

According to the announcement, Cavaness graduated from Barnard College of Columbia University of New York City, with a major in urban studies, and earned a Master of Divinity degree from Union Theological Seminary of New York City.

In addition to her pastoral duties, Cavaness has worked on interfaith charitable efforts and served as deputy finance director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

At her first service as pastor at Mother Bethel AME church on Sunday, Cavaness told those gathered for worship that she was “tremendously honored and humbled” and “overwhelmed by God’s goodness and faithfulness.”

“I stand before you as a new pastor before new people,” she continued. “But the same God that has kept us yesterday and is keeping us right now is the same God that will keep us in the days that will unfold.”

Cavaness also spoke about her family's history, identifying herself as “a fourth-generation preacher in the African Methodist Episcopal Church” and noted how her great-grandfather, grandmother, and father were all active in the AME denomination.

She talked about standing on the shoulders of the women preachers that came before her, including Jarena Lee, who became the first woman authorized to preach in the AME back in 1819.

“I’m looking forward to working together; I’m looking forward to continuing in the long legacy as we stand as the mother of them all,” Cavaness continued. “I stand here with a debt of gratitude.”

Mother Bethel was founded by Richard Allen, who also launched the AME denomination in 1816 partly in response to the racism he experienced while a member of the predominantly white Methodist Episcopal Church.

Since Mother Bethel was initially founded, there have been multiple church buildings on the congregation’s Philadelphia property, with the present sanctuary having been built in 1890.

In January, Mother Bethel staff announced that it had been granted $90,000 in preservation funding from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. It was among several historic black churches to receive such funds.

"Mother Bethel is honored to be awarded such a generous grant to assist with vital preservation efforts on our 134-year-old building! The $90,000 grant will make raising additional preservation dollars a much easier lift," the church stated at the time.