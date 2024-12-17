Home News Wooden cross survives California wildfire unscathed, becomes symbol of hope for Christian university

A white cross perched on a California hilltop overlooking a Christian university withstood the flames of a raging wildfire that destroyed thousands of acres around Malibu, with the school’s students and faculty looking to the cross’s survival as a symbol of hope.

The cross is a 20-foot wooden structure anchored to the ground with cement, and it stands atop a hill above Pepperdine University. Last Wednesday, the school shared a picture of the cross standing tall above a hillside ravaged by the Franklin Fire.

Starting Dec. 9, the Franklin Fire scorched more than 4,000 acres in Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. At the time of reporting, the cause of the fire was still under investigation, and containment of the fire stood at 63%.

Pepperdine University suspended normal operations and implemented shelter-in-place protocols as the blaze raged near the institution, as Fox Weather reported. While initial reports indicated some structural damage, no injuries have been reported, and the fire no longer appears to be a threat to the campus.

In the aftermath of the chaos, the white cross, withstanding the fire, has served as a beacon of hope to the campus community.

"As I got closer, I began to get teary eyed. ... I am grateful to God that he spared Pepperdine and this cross, that burned down during the Woolsey fire and had to be replaced,” the university said in a statement last week. “Somehow, he spared it, as if he wanted us to have something tangible to hold onto to help us through the difficulty we just went through."

This isn’t the first time that the cross reminded the community of God’s love in the wake of a devastating tragedy.

Members of the Sigma Chi fraternity placed the wooden cross on the hill in December 2018 to honor Alaina Housley, a first-year Seaver College student killed during a shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill. The 2018 shooting at the establishment resulted in the deaths of 12 people and dozens of injuries, as the California Victim Compensation Board reported in a November 2022 news release.

According to Pepperdine University’s website, the brothers of the Sigma Chi fraternity carried the cross in pieces up the trail. The fraternity brothers anchored the white cross in its current location after the Woolsey Fire in November 2018 devastated the landscape.

"The paint is waterproof, but not fireproof," one of the fraternity members told Fox Weather this month, saying this “shows how impressive [it] is that they are still standing strong."

In a Monday statement, Pepperdine University President Jim Gash expressed pride in the way the campus community responded to the emergency situation, as well as gratitude to God for protecting the school. The university president encouraged everyone to continue praying for those still in danger due to the fire and for the emergency responders battling the blaze.

Gash also cited the biblical parable of the two builders, found in Matthew 7:24-27, which tells the story of two men; one who built his house on solid rock while the second man built his house on sand. When the storms came, the house built on rock stood firm, and the other house collapsed.

Jesus used the parable to describe someone who hears His words and acts upon them by using them to build a firm foundation for their life, which he illustrates through the man who built his house on solid rock. Those who merely hear God’s word but do not follow it are exposed when the weak life foundation they constructed for themselves is destroyed when challenges arise.

The university leader compared the parable to the current events impacting the campus community, which he noted had revealed its character in a time of turbulence.

“When we return in the new year, we will continue to pursue knowledge and the search for truth in every aspect of life,” the Pepperdine University president wrote. “We will continue to practice the genuine fellowship and deep joy that makes Pepperdine special. We will continue to love and support one another through every good time and every difficulty. It will not always be easy. But we will continue to rise to meet whatever challenges come our way.”

“With God’s help, we will continue to stand firm,” Gash stated, praying for the campus community’s safety throughout the rest of December and into the New Year.