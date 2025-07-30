Home News World leaders, aid groups react to humanitarian crisis, competing narratives in Gaza

World leaders and humanitarian organizations have detailed efforts and new plans to get aid to people in Gaza amid reports of a humanitarian crisis and conflicting narratives between the U.N., Hamas and Israel about who is to blame.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced accusations that Israel is “applying a campaign of starvation against Gaza” amid the ongoing conflict following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas. Defending Israel's efforts to provide food to the people in Gaza, he called such claims by the U.N. and spread by media outlets worldwide a "bold-faced lie."

“There are hundreds and hundreds of trucks loaded with tons — so far we’ve supplied 1.9 million tons of food since the beginning of the war, almost 2 million tons,” he said.

Netanyahu attributed the starvation in Gaza to actions taken by Hamas. “What has interdicted the supply of humanitarian aid is one force: Hamas,” he insisted. “Hamas robs, steals this humanitarian aid and then accuses Israel of not supplying it.”

The reports about starvation in Gaza are also causing division within the Republican Party in the United States. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., decried the situation in Gaza as a “genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation” in an X post on Monday.

On the other hand, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., characterized claims of a famine in Gaza as a “lie” amounting to “Muslim terror propaganda” as he shared an article featuring death statistics shared by a “Hamas-run health ministry.” Fine also demanded the release of hostages and wrote, “Until then, starve away” in an X post published last week.

In a subsequent X post on Sunday, Fine maintained, “There is no starvation.”

Here are four perspectives on the circumstances in Gaza and the response.