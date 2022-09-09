‘More than a monarch’: World leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has reverberated beyond the borders of the United Kingdom, with governments across the world offering their condolences.

In addition to being queen, Elizabeth II was also the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, an international voluntary association of many former holdings of the British Empire.

“The Queen’s role carries no formal functions, but has great symbolic significance and has helped to underline the sense of the Commonwealth as a family of nations,” explained the Commonwealth.

Here are seven reactions from world leaders representing the United Kingdom and nations that were once part of the British Empire, including those who are part of the Commonwealth.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Next