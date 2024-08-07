Home News 'I'll never doubt You again': World's fastest man praises God following Olympic victory

United States track star Noah Lyles is praising God after he secured the title of "fastest man in the world" by winning a gold medal in the men's 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Sunday in Saint-Denis, France.

The 27-year-old American runner beat Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by 5 milliseconds, reportedly giving thanks to God both before and after the race.

"I had to find my own journey with God, and a lot of that came through track because there were a lot of times where I thought I don't know if I can do this," Lyles told Premier Christian Radio following the race. "God, if you really want me to do this, give me a sign. He gave me a sign, and I said, 'I'll never doubt You again.'"

It was unclear at first after the race who had taken the title. In the moments after the race, Lyles said he thought one of his competitors had won, and he started to congratulate him by saying: "Hey man, I think you got it."

Four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson told Premier that the photo finish was the best final he had ever seen, "bar none."

Lyles has been open about the life struggles he's faced that nearly thwarted his Olympic dreams.

"I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety and Depression. But, I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why Not You," Lyles wrote in a Sunday night post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After placing first in the U.S. Olympic 200-meter trial in June, Lyles said maintaining a positive mental state was critical for his preparation.

"I've said it all season, but it helps to not have depression," Lyles told Premier.

"I thank God every day for getting me through each and every round," he said. "Healthy, mentally and physically."

The athlete said he was in awe of his victory but became teary-eyed as he spoke about his late coach from Alexandria City High School of Alexandria, Virginia, Rashawn Jackson, who had died just over a month ago.

"I don't think it's completely sunk in to be honest. My coach Rashawn Jackson recently died. And you know, I remember when I was running on the back stretch and I was like: 'This one is for you man,'" Lyles told NBC4 Washington.

"I thought he was going to be here to see it. I'm going to be honest. But, I know that he's watching. I really thought he was going to be here in the flesh because he believed that I was going to be a 100-meter runner just as much as I was going to be a 200-meter runner."

Lyles' mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, told NBC4 she was excited to witness her son achieve an Olympic gold medal.

"I'm so excited. I can't believe it," she said. "It's a lot. I'm so excited. I think I screamed harder than I've ever screamed before."