US Olympic gymnast Brody Malone leaned on God during recovery from severe knee injury

Multiple Olympic medal winners have praised God for their successes as the Summer Games continue in Paris, France, this week.

The United States men's gymnastics team earned a bronze medal on Monday, which brought a 16-year season without any medals to an end.

One team member, 24-year-old Brody Malone, showed promise with strong performances in every competition after taking a few dramatic falls during his apparatus segments on the opening night of the games.

The Georgia native has been open about his Christian faith and how it has helped him overcome great adversity.

Malone endured a severe knee injury at the DTB Cup in Germany in March 2023 when he slipped off the high bar as he was going for his dismount. He tore multiple ligaments in his knee and also fractured his tibia.

This past year, the athlete had to learn how to walk again after enduring his injuries.

In an interview with 11Alive's Cheryl Preheim on Tuesday, Malone detailed how God has been his rock throughout his entire athletic journey, both on and off the mat.

"I mean, the thing that keeps me going through all of that is my faith in God. Being able to lean on him when times get hard is everything," Malone shared with 11Alive.

"Not only that, but just having my family, my teammates, I mean, you know, we have a brotherhood. Just having so many people who are that close in my life, it's just been amazing, and I'm so grateful for all of it."

He credits God for giving him success and helping him regain strength to compete in the Olympics even after facing extreme physical obstacles.

"It's pretty awesome," Malone said. "I mean, especially given everything that has happened last year with my knee injury. It's been incredible. It's been a crazy journey coming back to this point."

"A little over a year ago, I was learning how to walk again for the second time, and here I am with a bronze medal around my neck on the podium with my team, and it's just incredible."

Malone, a graduate of Stanford University, said if he could advise younger generations looking to compete in the Olympics, he would tell them that hard work pays off.

"I mean, my message to them is to work hard, and you can make anything happen. It's been my dream since I was little to bring home an Olympic medal as a team, and we set that goal, and here we are, and we made it happen," he said.

Swimmer Adam Peaty of Great Britain opened up about his faith in God after earning a silver medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly this past Sunday. He nearly missed his third gold medal.

"I gave my absolute all there. In my heart I've already won," Peaty told BBC Sport.

"These are happy tears. I'm not crying because I've come second; I'm crying because it took so much to get here. I'm a very religious man, and I asked God to show my heart, and this is my heart. I couldn't have done more."

The Uttoxeter, United Kingdom, native was just short of two-hundredths of a second, losing the gold medal to Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi. Peaty tied with Team USA's Nic Fink for second place, earning the silver medal.

Peaty achieved the world record for the 100-meter breaststroke — 56.88 seconds — at the World Aquatics Championships in 2019.

The record-breaking swim star told The Evening Standard that he went through "three years of Hell" following the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, in which he battled depression and alcoholism.

Amid rocky trials, he said he turned to Jesus Christ and experienced a radical change in his life.

The Olympian said he was introduced to pastor Ashley Mull in Melbourne, who counsels elite athletes. Following the encounter, he felt encouraged to attend church. He is now a regular attendee of Nottingham church.

He said he will never forget the first time he attended a sermon at the church, which was focused on a theme about the Olympics.

"No one knew I was coming," Peaty said. "I was just at the back and I was like, 'if this isn't meant for me, then what is?' I don't think society has the answers I'm seeking, especially as a young man, and it's nothing to do with being an athlete."

Peaty, who has a cross tattoo on his chest, shared a message of hope and positivity after Sunday's race.

"Everything I've done to this point has happened for a reason. I said to myself I'd give my absolute best, and I have. That's the victory for me," he told media outlets, according to Premier.