Worship music leads Christian Grammy Award nominations: 'It always is for His glory'

Worship music swept this year’s Grammy Award nominations with Dante Bowe, Tauren Wells and Maverick City Music leading the shortlist of Christian nominees.

The Recording Academy announced its latest Grammy Awards nominations last Tuesday. Dante Bowe, a member of the Bethel Music collective and the Maverick City Music collective, received five nominations, while Maverick City Music also received five.

Worship artist Tauren Wells received two nominations. The artist was nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" with H.E.R. and best contemporary Christian music album for Citizen Of Heaven (Live).

On Instagram, Wells celebrated the nominations: “Overwhelmed and elated. I was not expecting these nominations but I am so incredibly grateful,” he wrote.

From Carrie Underwood to Harry Connick Jr., the following is a complete list of Christian Grammy Award nominees.

