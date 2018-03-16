WWE Rumors: The Undertaker to Come Back for WrestleMania 34 With Bike in Tow?

The Undertaker has long been rumored to be making a return for Wrestlemania 34 on April 8, as he takes to the ring one more time to tangle with John Cena. What's new, however, are recent rumors that he may be coming back not as the Deadman, but as the big bad Biker Taker.

He may have retired after losing to Roman Reigns as the grim Deadman, but the Undertaker could still keep that solemn gesture of putting down his trademark coat, gloves and hat in the minds of fans. That is, by not taking them up again in a rumored match with John Cena later in New Orleans.

WWE/Handout via REUTERS WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

He could be going with his other persona instead, complete with the big bike and the shades. Biker Taker, a more personable version of the Undertaker when he turns heel, could be the best answer to the challenge John Cena issued the WWE legend recently, as Cageside Seats pointed out.

It's a challenge that the Undertaker can't afford to ignore, too.

"You see, the difference between you and me is when I fail I get back up, I put a smile on my face, and I go to work to kick ass the next day," John Cena addressed the Phenom from inside the ring during "Monday Night RAW."

"The only person stopping this match from happening is you, you self-centered, conceited, ego maniac. ... They want to see it and I'd like to see you try it. ... If I was you I know what I would do -- I would want one more match," Cena went on near the end of it, calling out the Undertaker for supposedly posting videos of his workout on his wife's Instagram.

Fans have until April to see which flavor of Undertaker they will be watching, in the meantime, Cena will be waiting at the Superdome on April 8.