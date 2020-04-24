Wycliffe Discovery Center hosts free virtual tour of Bible translation museum during lockdown

The Wycliffe Discovery Center that highlights decades of Bible translation work done around the world is hosting a virtual tour Friday for everyone who's at home during the quarantine.

Wycliffe USA will host a Facebook Live tour starting at 4 p.m. Eastern time and take viewers around its Bible translation museum in Orlando, Florida. The museum has been closed to in-person tours since March due to a state shutdown in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The museum showcases the impact of Bible translation work around the world and how it can change lives. The virtual tour will offer viewers an opportunity to learn more about Wycliffe’s mission and how their work has impacted the many cultures they’ve reached.

"With so much of daily life on hold and families practicing self-quarantine in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are excited to offer a tour of Wycliffe USA's Discovery Center that people can participate in from home,” Kristie Frieze, vice president for events and experience marketing, told The Christian Post.

“The Discovery Center museum celebrates the incredible impact of Bible translation around the world and offers an educational experience about some of the communities and cultures where we work,” Frieze added.

Earlier this year the museum was ranked among the top five religious museums in the United States by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2020.

“We’re passionate about celebrating cultures, educating people about language groups and highlighting the need to continue this important (of Bible translation) work until all people have access to Scripture in the language they know best,” John Chesnut, president and CEO of Wycliffe USA, said in a past statement of the honor.

The center opened in 2002 and regularly hosts youth events to “reach students outside normal school hours, and guests can schedule tours led by active missionaries who can offer first-hand insights into the displays,” Wycliffe USA said in the statement.

“Hear amazing stories of how lives are being changed as God’s Word is made accessible to those who still need it, and find out how you can be a part of what God is doing all around the world through Bible translation,” the center adds on its website.

The virtual tour will be streamed live from Wycliffe’s Facebook page and website.