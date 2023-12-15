Home Entertainment New animated series ‘Young David’ to explore what made the king a man after God’s own heart

A new animated series titled "Young David" will give viewers a glimpse into King David's early years. Rooted in biblical context, the project will explore the many facets that made him a man after God's own heart.

Minno, Slingshot Productions, Sunrise Animation Studios and Angel Studios have rolled out the original animated episodic five-part series "Young David," which will be proceeded by Angel Studios' theatrical "David" film in 2025.

Created for kids and families, Minno CEO and founder Erick Goss believes the series has come at a perfect time.

"Young Christian families are starved for high-quality children's media," Goss said in a recent interview with The Christian Post.

"Our board made a decision [to] move forward with this idea of doing a series around young David and really tell the story of how did David become a man after God's own heart," the leader of faith-based kids streaming service continued. "Because obviously, when you see David from the biblical narrative, you know that there's a lot going on before we see him going into the valley and taking on Goliath."

Due to David's extreme sense of godly confidence, Goss believes his identity in God was solid, and the show will highlight some experiences that the king may have had as a child that "actually were formative."

The quality of "Young David" is being compared to that of Pixar films. The series brings together a team of people who have worked on several animated movies over the past decade.

"We wanted to show what's possible because I think most people think there can't be a high-quality children's media company or there can't be a company that's actually creating high-quality shows," Goss added. "What we want to show is that's a false narrative. It's just an issue that no one's tried it before and done it with the right team with the right creative partners.

"If you look at what we've done with 'Young David' and if you also look at the 'Minno Laugh and Grow Bible,' which is exploding on YouTube, you can see that people are really resonating with what our team has created."

Goss, who has an extensive professional background ranging from military service to working as an executive at Amazon, has devoted his life to ensuring that the next generation has high-quality, faith-based content to enjoy.

"It's huge favor from the Lord. I mean, I really look at this as a blessing from the Lord in response to us being faithful in stewarding what we feel like he's called us to do," Goss testified.

"With 'Young David,' it's been a huge privilege to partner with Angel. We approached them last year about joining forces because we are so excited about the 'David' film, and we recognize 'Young David' could play a role in really helping the 'David' film become more successful. So we agreed to work together both in the release of 'Young David' as well as the 'David' film in 2025," he commented.

"Young David" is a series all can enjoy. Both adults and children will be impacted, Goss believes.

"I watch it myself to remember to be strong and courageous and that the Lord is with me. It's a good lesson for all of us," Goss concluded.

"Young David" features two original songs from Grammy-Award-winning Songwriter Jonas Myrin. Visit YoungDavid.com for more information.

On Dec. 17, Minno invites families to watch a free stream on the Minno YouTube channel with or without membership for a "Minno Laugh And Grow Bible Christmas Special Watch Day."