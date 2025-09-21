Home News Youth pastor arrested on child porn charges 2 weeks after stepping down from church

A former youth pastor has been arrested on child pornography charges weeks after leaving his role at a church. Law enforcement officials allege that he possessed and shared illicit material involving minors.

Nathan Wayne Walker, 50, was taken into custody in Harris County, Texas, on Wednesday and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, Fox 26 reported.

Authorities said the arrest followed an investigation by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which was initiated after receiving two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July.

Walker previously served at Crossbridge Christian Church in northwest Harris County, where he was responsible for ministry to students from sixth through 12th grade.

Church leaders said he had stepped down from his position two weeks prior to the arrest and confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that he no longer held any role at the church, KTRK reported.

The investigation led officials to a Yahoo instant messaging account associated with the username “roughneckforchrist,” which investigators said was linked to Walker. Court records allege that files uploaded and shared from that account included explicit images and videos involving children as young as 3 years old.

Before the tips in July, authorities said they executed a search warrant on June 27 and discovered material on Walker’s devices depicting child sexual abuse, including detailed imagery and video files. The court documents indicate that these materials were found across several devices in his possession.

During the course of the investigation, Walker’s adult son was interviewed by police. He allegedly told investigators that he had previously found “contraband” on his father’s computer several years ago, including inappropriate chats on the Discord platform. When confronted at the time, Walker allegedly told his son that he was “doing it to catch the bad guys.”

The son said he had kept the discovery to himself due to personal loyalty to his father. He also told investigators he had anticipated that an incident of this nature might eventually come to light, according to court documents.

Church leadership told ABC13 in a statement, “We’re saddened to hear the allegations. We will continue to monitor the investigation, praying for all involved and God’s truth.”

Walker was booked into Harris County Jail but was released Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to jail records, he is scheduled for a court appearance and bail review on Monday.