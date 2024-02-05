Home News YouTube removes channel of televangelist cult leader TB Joshua, citing ‘hate speech’

YouTube has terminated the official channel of the late Nigerian televangelist cult leader T.B. Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations, citing violations of its hate speech policies.

The channel’s removal comes after investigations by the BBC and openDemocracy revealed allegations of sexual abuse and torture linked to Joshua, who died in 2021.

YouTube said in a statement to BBC that Emmanuel TV was "terminated for violating … hate speech policies."

Emmanuel TV, known for its significant role in Joshua’s rise to global prominence, boasted over half a million followers and hundreds of millions of views. Despite being the second suspension in three years due to policy breaches, the church, now led by his widow Evelyn Joshua, has not responded to the recent removal, according to BBC.

However, it previously dismissed allegations of misconduct as “unfounded,” the BBC added. The investigations highlighted at least 50 “abusive” videos on Emmanuel TV’s YouTube channel that were reported to the platform, which led to the suspension last Monday.

The content in question included footage of individuals with mental health issues in chains, alleged medical misinformation and smear campaigns against women accusing TB Joshua of sexual abuse.

Additionally, Emmanuel TV faced a setback on Jan. 17 when its satellite channel was dropped by MultiChoice, affecting its broadcast on DStv and GOTv. The channel reached millions globally.

The BBC’s investigation into TB Joshua revealed allegations of rape and abuse within his Lagos compound. Survivors described their experiences as living in “Hell” despite believing they were in a place of salvation.

“We all thought we were in Heaven, but we were in Hell,” an English woman and survivor identified as Rae was quoted as saying about the 12 years she spent in Joshua’s compound. “And in Hell, terrible things happen.”

Rae, who was raised as a conservative Christian, says she was gay but didn’t want to be. After she was introduced to Joshua’s ministry by a South African acquaintance, she traveled to Lagos to get her deliverance. But she said she was sexually assaulted.

One woman, identified as Victoria, said she was a recruiter charged with picking young women from the congregation for Joshua. Another woman, identified as Bisola, said she was tasked with finding virgins.

The investigation, spanning two years and involving interviews with over 25 eyewitnesses and alleged victims across multiple countries, uncovered a pattern of sexual assault and manipulation.

Multiple women told the news network that Joshua, who was a friend of sports stars, politicians and celebrities globally, sexually assaulted them numerous times behind closed doors. When some of them got pregnant, they alleged they were forced to have abortions.

The alleged victims spanned the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Ghana, the United States, South Africa and Germany. And they all recounted what life was like in Joshua’s compound as recently as 2019.

Joshua, celebrated for his purported “healing” ministries, was accused of staging miracles and exploiting his followers for sexual gratification. Former church members and associates detailed how alleged healings were orchestrated, with some “cured” individuals being paid actors or manipulated into believing in their miraculous recoveries.