YouTube stars say ‘Jesus saved our lives' after hit-and-run

Husband and wife YouTube stars Marcus and Kristin Johns were involved in a hit-and-run accident that could have taken their lives but the couple say “Jesus saved our lives.”

The Johns both released video updates from their hospital rooms where they said a vehicle rammed into them while they were biking Monday night, resulting in broken bones and both of them needing surgery.

"Last night, Marcus and I were in a horrible bicycle accident," Kristin said in a video on Tuesday while lying in a hospital bed.

"A man going extremely fast hit us head-on and he fled the scene. My femur is snapped in half and I had surgery this morning. Marcus' lower leg is broken."

The vlogger, who has over half a million subscribers on YouTube, said she believes God intervened and it’s the only reason they both survived the violent accident.

"I just have to tell you guys that Jesus saved our lives and there's no question about that," she said. "This is an extremely traumatic experience, but I just wanted to keep you guys updated. I'll keep you updated, but please just keep us in your prayers."

Kristin reiterated her comments in the caption of her video post.

"Jesus saved our lives last night. Please keep us in your prayers,” she wrote. "I am thankful to have you guys who I know love us & have faith so please just lift us up & praise Jesus for saving us. I am thankful that we are alive."

Her husband, Marcus, also took to his Instagram account with a video from his hospital bed and shared more details about the suspect involved in the hit-and-run.

"A lot of people saw Kristin's video where she talked about us getting hit by a car. I wanted to give you a couple more details," Marcus said, adding that they both underwent surgery and "everything went well."

"Thank the Lord, they said that we're gonna be walking normal again in four months, which is great news," he added. "The car that hit us was apparently part of a burglary and was trying to run from the cops. And so we think that the car hit us on purpose to try to get the cops' attention away from him so he could get away," Marcus said.

The hit-and-run suspect hasn't been apprehended but the YouTube star echoed his wife's comments by thanking God.

"Man, Jesus saved us, dude. We should have died in that thing, we should have died in that accident," he said. "We're so blessed to just be alive. So thank you guys for all your prayers, and we're healthy and surgeries are great."

In the caption of his video, Marcus said the car that hit them was being driven "erratically" and the driver was "swerving toward" them before hitting them.

"I tried to swerved [sic] out of the way but he just followed us to hit us. I blacked out until I got to the hospital. So after, I don’t know what really happened," he continued. "Sadly, Kristin was fully conscious and had to watch me unresponsive on the concrete [until the] ambulance arrived for us. Kristin said we flew about 50 feet from the impact."

On Wednesday, Kristin shared her progress in a video of her standing up for the first time.

"This afternoon I was able to take about 5 steps which is CRAZY! I am so motivated to get up & walk with a walker because then we can go home & be with family," she said.

Kristin also said she hasn’t been able to see any of her friends or family members due to a ban on visitors at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Also I am going say it again & again, thank you Jesus for saving our lives. Thank you to the amazing nurses for being angels as well," she added. "And thank you guys for your messages, I find so much peace & happiness reading them throughout the day. LOVE YOU!"