Home News Zachary Levi endorses Trump in 'career suicide' move, declares 'every single one of us is a child of God'

Professing Christian and “Shazam” star Zachary Levi endorsed former President Donald Trump for president and told attendees at a Reclaim America Tour stop that every individual is a “child of a God” in a speech he acknowledged is likely “career suicide.”

The 44-year-old Hollywood actor publicly announced his choice for president during the event with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Saturday in Dearborn, Michigan.

“Every single person, whether you're a Democrat, whether you're a Republican, whether you're a Libertarian, an Independent, every single one of us is a child of God, every single one of us is deserving of being seen and heard and loved and valued,” Levi told the audience.

Levi, who stars in the popular DC superhero franchise, said his parents, who were Christians and “Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans,” taught him to "have a healthy level of distrust of the government," adding that Kennedy is the "real deal.”

"In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby," Levi said. "But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we're here to stop that."

"We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again; we're going to make it healthy again. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. ... Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, President Trump is the man that can get us there," Levi said.

“When I came out and I said I was endorsing President Trump through my endorsement of Tulsi and Bobby, the messages that I received … 90 percent have actually been quite lovely and supportive, and I’ve really appreciated that,” Levi said following the discussion with Gabbard and Kennedy.

“But I will say, though,” Levi added, “within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town, and this very well could constitute career suicide.”

Levi is no stranger to weighing in on political issues: the actor made headlines last year after he said he was in “hardcore” agreement that COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Pfizer “is a real danger to the world.”

In 2020, following President Joe Biden’s presidential victory, Levi wrote on Instagram, “My hope and prayer is that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris answer that very call, in the same way I hoped and prayed that Donald Trump would do the same.”

He later tweeted, “I am no fan or supporter of Trump, and I find his behavior to be vulgar, callous, narcissistic, and lacking empathy. And while I’m not a Conservative, I know many who backed 45 not because they liked him, but because he was the only candidate they felt cared about their needs.”

Levi, who also starred in the faith-based film “American Underdog,” previously opened up to The Christian Post about how Hollywood negatively impacted his mental health.

​​“Hollywood is not exactly the most loving, kind, safe place for people's hearts and minds and souls," he said in a 2022 interview. "And so, there's a lot of trauma and abuse that I suffered, even at the hands of a lot of my employers and a lot of just the system that is Hollywood. And again, I didn't recognize it as trauma; I just thought, well, these are struggles, and you kind of worked through them. Little did I know that all of that was feeding into the same trauma that I experienced as a child, and I was just reliving a lot of that pain over and over and over again.”

“When I was in the darkness, it was the first time in my life five years ago when I felt perhaps there is no God," he said. "In that moment, I didn't believe in a God, because if there was a God, I don't know why I would be going through the darkness that I was going through where I felt there was no God."

"I was crying out, literally like screaming and crying out to God, to help me understand what was going on with me. And I wasn't getting any answers. I wasn't getting anything of the things that I had previously in my life, feeling like I had gotten clarity and answers and vision from God. So it really, really rocked my world,” the actor told CP.

Since embracing Christianity, the actor said he understands that “no amount of performance is ever going to ultimately earn your worth or your love; you are lovable, and you are loved simply because you are. The fact that we exist is a miracle. We are all these walking, talking miracles.”