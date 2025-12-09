Home News Zooey Deschanel, Patricia Heaton say ‘Merv’ explores hope, second chances at Christmas [exclusive]

Amazon Prime's "Merv" doesn't present itself as a traditional Christmas movie; there are no North Pole escapades, jolly Santa Clauses or flying sleighs.

But according to stars of the film, at its heart, it's a story about loss, reconciliation and healing, themes closely aligned with the spiritual core of the Christmas season.

Produced by husband-and-wife duo Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, whose faith-based projects have shaped modern Christian entertainment, the "Merv" stars Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox as Anna and Russ, a recently separated couple sharing custody of their dog, Merv.

The dog, whom both Anna and Russ adore (as evidenced by the healthy green food Anna makes Merv eat), has become lethargic and withdrawn, which they soon realize is tied to their breakup. Hoping to lift the dog's spirits, they agree to take a joint trip to Florida, and over the course of the journey, set in the days leading up to Christmas, the couple confronts unresolved emotional pain while beginning to reconsider what they lost.

Deschanel, whose holiday-film résumé includes the modern classic "Elf," told The Christian Post that "Merv" represents a different kind of holiday movie, one rooted in the more emotional side of the Christmas season.

"When I first read the script, it didn't even register as a Christmas film," she said. "There are movies where Christmas is the whole thing — Santa movies, elf movies — and there are movies where Christmas is just part of the setting. This was the second kind."

"Christmas makes people nostalgic," the 45-year-old singer and actress added. "It brings up memories of family and traditions, and it makes being away from loved ones harder. I think it accelerates everything the characters are feeling."

Watch an exclusive clip from "Merv" below:

Director Jessica Swale told CP that, in early drafts, Christmas wasn't part of the story; the holiday setting was added later in development as a deliberate choice to heighten the characters' emotional conflict. That decision, she said, was made to highlight how difficult the holidays can be for those struggling with grief or loss.



"These are ordinary people dealing with real emotional pain," she said. "The worst time for that kind of loss is during the run-up to Christmas, when all of society is focused on family and togetherness. Being alone at Christmas carries far more emotional weight than being alone on any random day."



Cox added that the filmmakers wanted the movie to resonate beyond a single viewing season.

"Our goal was to make something people might revisit throughout the year," he said. "But Christmas gave the story more weight."



"I love that it's kind of a Christmassy movie, because now people can look forward to watching this at Christmas, or they can watch it any time of year, because it's a dog movie, and a Christmas movie and a beach movie. You can watch it in the summer, or during your holidays."



Though a lighthearted romantic comedy, "Merv" touches on depression, not only the dog's, but also the sadness of the two adults caring for him. Producer Matthew Baer has said the storyline draws from his own experience struggling with depression following the death of his father.



But the film does not sensationalize mental health struggles, but normalizes them as part of the human condition, particularly during emotionally charged seasons like Christmas.



For David Hunt, who appears alongside his wife, Patricia Heaton, as Russ's parents, that relational realism was one of the film's most important and personal elements.



"So many people struggle with depression, especially around the holidays," Hunt said.



"Connection becomes critical. People want to be seen and heard. But we live in bubbles now, glued to our devices, isolated from one another. If you see someone struggling at the grocery store, help them. Those moments of kindness may seem small, but you never know when they change someone's life."



Heaton, an outspoken Christian who often shares how her faith has informed her career choices, said "Merv" aligned with her desire to participate in stories that strengthen families and point toward restoration.



"We thought this is a wonderful movie for families," she said. "It's sweet, and it's funny, and I think we're at a time in the world where we need to see more of that, and especially at the Christmas season, to be reminded of the gift of family, of our relationships, to be grateful and to show kindness to each other."



Heaton added that she and her husband jumped at the chance to work with Downey and Burnett, who have spent years building space within mainstream entertainment for spiritually grounded storytelling.



"At this particular time in the world," Heaton added, "we need stories that remind us to show kindness, to value family, and to live with gratitude, especially at Christmas."



Heaton said that she and Hunt portray parents who are also grieving the couple's separation, emphasizing how loss can have a far-reaching impact.



"[Russ's parents] are equally heartbroken that they've broken up as MERV is," she said. "I think we're all affected by some of these things, loss in our life, at the holidays, especially."



Though the film does not directly preach or deliver overt Christian teaching, Hunt and Heaton reflected on how its faith elements emerge through its thematic choices of reconciliation, healing, connection and second chances. The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star said she hopes it "gives people a little respite from their troubles" and provides hope and cheer this holiday season.



"I think often, we see in these movies our own issues reflected back to us, but with hope and a solution," she said. "Hopefully it can lift somebody's spirits, cheer somebody up. … It's a reminder of why we just have to cling closer to the people nearest to us and be grateful for them."



And while holidays are a fun family tradition, the couple reminded viewers to remember the reason for the Christmas celebration.



"Read the story," Hunt said. "The story will tell you everything you need to know."



Added Heaton, "It's so easy to get caught up in consumerism. I'm guilty of that. But the story tells us what we need to know about Christmas and what the most important thing is."



"Merv" begins streaming on Amazon Prime Dec. 10.