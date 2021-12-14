Recommended
ISIS extremists in Mozambique enslaved hundreds of women, girls as sex slaves, watchdog reports
Mike Stone withdraws defamation lawsuit against Russell Moore, cites 'better path' for family, church
Denzel Washington says his mission in God is 'spiritual warfare,' shares view of Heaven
Most Americans say there are no valid reasons to refuse COVID vaccines but are open to exemptions
The public is being primed to feel groovy about psychedelic drugs
Trump knocked the door down. Let someone else walk through it
Wikipedia threatens to purge ‘communist mass killings’ page, cites anti-communist bias
Longing for more than Christmas nostalgia
A star is leading Russians to the manger this Christmas
Social infertility and the denial of reality