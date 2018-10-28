Expand | Collapse (Photo: Courtesy of Matt Miller) Southern Baptist Convention President Ronnie Floyd gives the president's address on June 16, 2015, during the opening session of the SBC annual meeting at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

There are no shortcuts in your personal walk with Jesus Christ. Just as an athlete has to train their body in order to perform at the maximum level when competition occurs, we even more need to train ourselves in godliness.

I want to list several ways you can train yourself in personal godliness. Resolving to take these intentional actions will increase your intensity as you walk with Christ personally:

1. I will develop my spiritual life daily.

When you resolve in your heart and mind that you are going to prioritize the development of your own spiritual life, you are making a decision to transform your personal life. Ask God for a plan, learn from others, develop your plan, and live by it daily.

2. I will release my life to God daily.

When you choose to humble yourself before God daily and release yourself to God fully, you will go to a new level in your life daily. When you lean on yourself it is pride; but when you lean on God alone, it is humility. Release your life to God daily.

3. I will read the Bible daily.

People who live out their faith daily are people who read their Bible daily. It is impossible to be all God wants you to be if you do not read your Bible daily. As Psalm 119:25 says, "Give me life through Your Word." We find life when we read the Bible daily.

In just a few days, I will again complete reading through the Bible. That means that over the last twenty-eight years, I will have read through the Bible at least one time annually.

Nothing has shaped me more than reading through God's Word daily and annually.

4. I will talk to God daily.

When you read the Bible daily, God speaks to you through His Word. This will lead you to talk to God daily. In fact, it will not only inspire you to talk to God daily, it will shape what you say to God in prayer.

Do not complicate it. Create a list of people and a list of needs; then, talk to God about these people and needs daily.

5. I will take whatever necessary actions to intensify my walk with Christ daily.

You cannot delegate your personal walk with Christ.

Therefore, prioritize it. Discipline yourself. Press in to God and press forward to do whatever it takes to intensify your walk with God daily.

It starts with you. Stand on the following words: James 4:8, "Draw near to God and He will draw near to you."

Originally posted at ronniefloyd.com

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).