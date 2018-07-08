Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: PIXABAY)

As the news of yet another mass shooting confronts America following the tragedy in Annapolis, the frequency of these events seemed to have created an ancillary effect. Where we as a nation once put our hands over our mouth in horror, it seems so many simply pause (however briefly) from the daily activities to offer a brief tribute of sentiment as consolation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," is repeated so often, it seems it should be a template on all social media platforms—just to expedite the now traditional response. To those whose lives now forever feel the anguish of such an event, the thoughts and prayers of politicians, news media, or whomever chooses to publicly address such horrors means little—if anything at all.

"What thoughts?" "What prayers?" "Who are you praying to ...and what do you expect to hear?" What do you want that grieving soul to do with that information?"

The list of questions extends beyond the horizon.

America, in her core, feels deeply. The well-being of citizens remains a paramount tenant of this country. The fracture of our society, however, wrenches so many away from that core; leaving us disengaged from each other—particularly if we disagree politically or religiously. Does the disengagement of our hearts affect our prayers?

Jesus addressed this so clearly in the parable of the Good Samaritan. In that story, the hero didn't offer thoughts and prayers, but rather action and care. But that wasn't the first response. The Good Samaritan first noticed and then approached the wounded man. Only then could the wounds be bound, and the wounded man carried to safety. Once there, the Good Samaritan then ensured a measure of sustainable care.

In our world of social media and instant news, glibness and optics receive more shelf space than the heart. But care requires something of the caregiver. While words must often be used, those words carry more weight and substance if measured and specific.

Instead of the now trite, "...Thoughts and Prayers," let us indeed think and pray, but speak with frankness and specificity. When words fail us, it is understandable to land on phrase that feels safe and appropriate to say, but to be effective at ministering to the wounds, we must go deeper.

Our thoughts and prayers are between ourselves and God. Our words and actions speak to others.

To those wounded lives forever altered, may we address them in their pain with such directness as President George W. Bush stated through a megaphone on a pile of rubble so many years ago.

"I can hear you! I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people -- and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!"

The rawness of 9/11 was met with the forthrightness of a President standing in the midst of carnage.

Carnage in it's all too many forms provides us with the opportunity to look at it for what it is—and speak hope and life to those around us. The only strengthening words are those communicating the victim is seen, cared for specifically, and a plan is communicated to ensure sustainable care. Sentiment rarely comforts, leadership always does.

To those with public platforms of policy and influence, the protection of our citizens is paramount. Part of that protection is equipping others to care for and protect themselves. Another part is seeing to those unable to do so. Let us offer more than thoughts and prayers. Let us offer leadership towards a safer, stronger, and more caring country that seeks to assure one another that we will not allow those who suffer to do so insolation. Oftentimes, the most effective leaders are those who respond to that great need of assurance in the face of overwhelming loss. In those moments, our vocabulary changes from stock phrases, to specificity.

Leadership in suffering can be something as simple as saying, "I see you, and I see the magnitude of your pain and sorrow—and I will work to make sure you don't endure this alone." Those words emanate from the heart. It appears that, as a nation, we must regain that courage to display our hearts.

From shootings to mental illness to immigration to race, may we be a nation that binds the wounds regardless of our differences. May we be a people that sees the suffering of those around us, and reaches out to touch, care, and sustain one other.

Peter Rosenberger is a thirty-year caregiver for his wife Gracie , who lives with severe physical disabilities. He is the author of Hope for the Caregiver and his radio show for family caregivers is syndicated on more than 200 stations across the country. @hope4caregiver

