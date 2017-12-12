Christians have been praying about the moral fabric of this nation, and for truth and integrity to be restored.

Christians have been praying about the moral fabric of this nation, and for truth and integrity to be restored. Headlines in the past few weeks have shown an avalanche of charges and accusations brought against various elected officials, media moguls and high-profile personalities. Whether the charges in all these cases are true or false is yet to be seen. However, as praying Christians, we should know how to respond to such reports of wrong-doing and pray effectively to see a righteous outcome. Consider the following principles from Scripture as you lift up these leaders and public figures in prayer:

Test everything you hear.

"And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ (Philippians 1:9)."

With social media becoming the primary source of news for many, it is tempting to accept everything that is written and reported as fact. Wise and discerning believers will take the time to search out the truth and confirm the facts before reaching a conclusion (Job 12:11). This is the time to pray as Paul did, that we would perceive that which is true, and discard that which is false.

Consider the source.

"Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world (1 John 4:1)."

There is a difference between false accusations from the enemy and a convicting work of the Holy Spirit. We must consider the source of information and validate the reliability and integrity of each report. Pray that reliable sources would clarify the matter and that enemy interference would be exposed.

Watch for valid agreement.

"One witness is not enough to convict anyone accused of any crime or offense they may have committed. A matter must be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses (Deuteronomy 19:15)."

We must watch that any charges or accusations brought against individuals are supported by numerous testimonies that have been proven true. In today's social media environment, any political or religious "enemy" can start vicious rumors. Intercessors can pray for each matter to be settled by enough reputable sources so appropriate actions can be taken.

Focus on what is true.

"Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things (Philippians 4:8)."

The enemy will draw our attention to gossip, slander, half-truths and outright lies. Discerning believers will look for what is true and what has born good fruit. Pray that God's perspective would override the enemy's and that God's report would overturn the world's.

See everyone through the eyes of Grace.

"For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by His grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus (Romans 3:23)."

If charges of misconduct have been verified and proven, God's desire and longing is to free those who are in bondage to sin. We cannot pray effectively for someone we don't love as Christ does. Getting rid of any personal presumptions or opinions will clear the way to apply the word of God more accurately. If our priority is to pray for a person's salvation and redemption, our prayers will be rightly focused.

Demonstrate a Christ-like attitude.

"Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy (Proverbs 28:13)."

As more and more leaders are being attacked and accused, it is critical for believers to demonstrate a Christ-like response, and model the power of redemption to a broken culture. Whether we are guilty or not, we can be an example of God's grace at work. Where the world knows no grace, we can go to the throne of Grace (Hebrews 4:16). If we are guilty, God's Grace is available to pardon and set us free. And, where there is no guilt, that same Grace empowers us to stand in full assurance of God's ability to vindicate and validate our witness.

In the current climate of increased hostility towards those who follow Christ, let us stand in the gap for those who are being attacked and determine to stand together for Truth. May our lives reflect the truths we preach, and may our prayers carry the authority of those who walk righteously with their God.

Wanda Alger, Intercessors For America Field Correspondent. Follow her blog at wandaalger.me.

