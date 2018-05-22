Expand | Collapse (Photo: Unsplash/Kai Pilger)

Some LGBT advocates say those with same-sex attraction who use "avoidance techniques" are cheating.

Martin Luther wrote, "If your head is made of butter, stay away from the fire." Sound advice for anyone seeking freedom from a bad habit or sinful temptation.

To listen to gay supporters, one should be able to immerse themselves in all things homosexual and have the will power to abstain from sin.

Are avoidance techniques true in the natural realm?

Indeed they are. Someone might say the very term "avoidance techniques" sounds unbiblical.

Fair skinned persons should avoid the noon day sun; that would include me. I burn easily.

Persons allergic to bees should not become beekeepers. One sting can kill a person.

Persons with seasonal allergies should avoid tiptoeing through the tulips. Tiny Tim could tiptoe, but for millions of Americans, especially now, they need to avoid the out of doors, take appropriate meds and for some, take allergy shots.

Lactose intolerant people should avoid dairy products. No milk, cheese.

Asthmatics should not wear colognes or perfumes and avoid those who do; asthmatics can experience serious health problems.

What should such persons avoid?

Where you go! You can no longer frequent places you used to; avoidance, avoidance and avoidance. Parks, court houses, libraries, streets, bars, clubs, rest areas, adult book stores, public bathrooms.

Where you eat! Are there specific restaurants you should avoid? Yes, if it brings back inappropriate memories.

Who you meet! You used to meet gay friends all the time; you now answer to a higher calling. "Jesus Christ who became sin for us that we might become the righteousness of God." Former partners, gay friends; this list goes on.

Are avoidance techniques biblical?

The psalmist wrote "Turn my eyes away from worthless things." (Ps. 119:37)

"Do not set foot on the path of the wicked or walk in the way of evil men. Avoid it, do not travel on it; turn from it and go on your way." (Proverbs 4:14-15)

"You are to abstain ... from sexual immorality. You will do well to avoid these things." (Acts 15:29)

"Avoid every kind of evil." (1Thessalonians 5:22)

"Flee from sexual immorality." (1 Cor. 6:18)

"It is God's will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality." (1 Thes. 4:3)

Benjamin Franklin said "It is much easier to control the first pang of lust than the multitude that follow after it."

Friend, steer clear of any place, person or path that prevents you from keeping your gaze on Jesus Christ. The more you focus on Christ, the freer you will become and "what the Son has made free, you are free indeed."

Originally posted at www.CrossMinistry.org

Tim Wilkins is the creator of the conference MORE THAN WORDS which focuses on walking (versus talking) people out of homosexuality. MORE THAN WORDS has been conducted across the United States among various denominations. Tim's expertise in this area of ministry stems from his own freedom from homosexuality some thirty years ago. He advocates people turn down the heat on the issue and turn up the light. www.crossministry.org

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).