Bible verses to overcome each enneagram type’s greatest fear

If you’re unfamiliar with the Enneagram, you might just want to take a stroll through The Enneagram Institute. It’s an ancient, but newly popularized psychological model for understanding personality. The Enneagram defines nine personality types ranging from 1 to 9.

Psychology experts and fans alike assert the Enneagram the one of the premiere typology methods as it helps identify root motivations, strengths and even fears. In the Christian community especially, it’s largely touted as an extraordinarily helpful tool to better understand ourselves and what weaknesses to pray into.

One of the unique characteristics of the Enneagram typology is its identification of our core fears. Because we often struggle to separate who we are from how we see ourselves or behave in specific environments –recognizing your greatest fears becomes one of the most authentic ways to self-assess your type without bias.

Personally, as a Type 9 (The Peacemaker), I’ve come to better recognize my own fears with the Enneagram as I often struggle to verbalize how I feel. It’s helped shaped my language around my fears and ultimately how I can lift them to God. To that end, here are bible verses that speak into the core fear of each Enneagram type.

Type 1—The Reformer

The fear of imperfection, coming up short.

Type 1’s strive to be virtuous right and do the right thing at the right time. They fear being accused, misinterpreted, corrected, blamed and not meeting expectations. A reminder for Type 1’s is that you were not created for perfection. Jesus, the only truly perfect one to recover your shortcomings.

Bible Verse | 2 Corinthians 12:9: “But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

Type 2—The Helper

The fear of being unloved or unwanted by others.

Type 2’s are driven by their need to be needed. They’re deeply motivated by proving their worthiness to care and provide for their loved ones, often out of fear of losing love. This fear of being unloved creates desperation and encourages them to overextend themselves. Two’s need to remember that you are completely and utterly loved by God and His love never fails or runs dry.

Bible Verse | Romans 8:37-39 “No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Type 3—The Performer

The fear of being unaccomplished and worthless.

Type 3’s strive for success and rely on validation from others to assess their value. They constantly create goals to track their achievements and impress others. Their core fear is failing to win the admiration of others and ultimately being considered worthless.

The Biblical reminder for Type 3s’s is that your value does not come from serving man but serving God only.

Bible Verse: Colossians 3:23 “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters”

Type 4—The Individualist

The fear of lacking personal significance and unique identity.

Type 4’s strive to express themselves in a unique way that impacts their world. They work to protect their self-identity and seek ways to cultivate their unique ‘footprint’ on the world. Their concern with proving they are unique forces them inward and can strain their relationships.

Type 4’s need to remember you are God’s masterpiece exactly as you are. You don’t need to prove you’re a unique individual. You were hand-crafted by our Creator.

Bible Verse: Psalm 139:14 “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful,I know that full well.”

Type 5—The Investigator

The fear of being Being useless, helpless or incapable.

Type 5’s strive to gain knowledge of their surroundings to maximize their competency in all areas of life. Their underlying fear of feeling helpless can create an anxiety to master as many skills as possible to feel in control. Type 5’s need to know God is in control of your life and your circumstances do not depend on your competency. God provides everything you need.

Bible Verse: Psalm 118:6-7 “The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. What can man do to me? The Lord is with me; he is my helper.”

Type 6—The Loyalist

The fear of being without support or guidance.

Type 6’s are driven to seek support and security from their community. They have a propensity to worry and fear that everything will somehow go wrong. They seek direction as much as possible to combat this anxiety. Type 6’s need to remember you have the ultimate security of God’s protection and love.

Bible Verse: Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Type 7—The Enthusiast

The fear of pain and deprivation.

Type 7’s seek to explore new and compelling experiences and fulfill their passions. They often busy themselves planning the next adventure at times to avoid the feeling of deprivation. They do not want to miss out on new experiences. They’re also driven by their fear of feeling pain which adds to the constant need to move and feel happiness.

Type 7’s need to remember God truly is your refuge, He’ll take care of you and will work all things for your good.

Bible Verse: Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

Type 8—The Challenger

The fear of being harmed or controlled by others.

Type 8’s strive to be self-reliant, independent and remain in control of their circumstances. Their underlying fear of being controlled and taken advantage of pushes them to dominate their environment out of a desire to exert power and control. Type 8’s need to remember God is ultimately in control and He will be your front and rear guard.

Bible Verse: Isaiah 52: 12: “But you will not leave in haste or go in flight; for the LORD will go before you, the God of Israel will be your rear guard.”

Type 9—The Peacemaker

Fear of loss and separation from others.

Type 9’s are deeply motivated to create peace in their environment. They spend much of their energy working to maintain status quo in their relationships and constantly stuff down their own needs and desires to avoid conflict. Their fear of losing connection and harmony with people will break the peace they crave.

Type 9’s need to know that your needs and desires matter to God and He is your stability – not people. He put you here for a reason.

Bible Verse: 1 Peter 1:2 “You were chosen according to the purpose of God the Father and were made a holy people by his Spirit, to obey Jesus Christ and be purified by his blood. May grace and peace be yours in full measure.”