Don’t let climate change alarmism ruin your future

Many people today, especially the young, are making some terrible long-term decisions, and it’s because they assume that the “experts” are right when it comes to catastrophic man-made global warming. They buy the notion that we only have 12 years of life left on earth:

•Many of them are not investing for their future. Why should they, if they have no future?

•Many are experiencing depression because of climate change.

•Many are choosing to not have children, so they can save the planet. And they’ll miss out on those experiences, as well as the joys of one day being a grandparent.

Last week, Marketwatch.com (5/23/19) published an article entitled, “Young People Blame Climate Change for Their Small 401(K) Balances.” They write, “Some 88% of millennials—a higher percentage than any other age group—accept that climate change is happening, and 69% say it will impact them in their lifetimes. Engulfed in a constant barrage of depressing news stories, many young people are skeptical about saving for an uncertain future.” The article notes that this bad news also negatively impacts their mental health.

Why not….if the “experts” are right? The Guardian.com reported last year (10/8/18): “We Have 12 Years To Limit Climate Change Catastrophe, Warns UN: Urgent changes needed to cut risk of extreme heat, drought, floods and poverty, says IPCC.”

The article notes the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns of food scarcity, droughts, floods, rising seas impacting 10 million people worldwide, and an increase in poverty---unless we get climate change under control.

Recently, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg made the cover of TIME (5/27/19) over this issue. She is “on strike for the planet”---until more governments take climate change more seriously.

But the Bible tells us: “The one who states his case first seems right, until the other comes and examines him” (Proverbs 18:17). Sometimes the “experts” get it wrong. Dr. D. James Kennedy reminded us that the experts say everything. We must choose our experts wisely.

One geoscientist who does not agree with the climate change alarmists is author Greg Wrightstone. He says, “What they’re predicting and what’s actually happening are 180 degrees opposite.” Wrightstone has 35 years of experience of studying the earth as a geologist. He’s written the book, Inconvenient Facts: The Science that Al Gore Doesn’t Want You to Know. Wrightstone is also an expert with the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation.

I interviewed him on my radio show. He told me of an example of a failed prediction by climatologists, “In 2005, the UN announced that there would be 50 million plus climate refugees by the year 2010….They have a history of making these projections.”

Then he adds, cynically, “They need to make it 30-50 years in the future and not just ten because if it was 30 years, everybody would be dead or no one would remember.”

Wrightstone said of our planet, “We’ve been warming for 300 years. We’ve been adding CO2 in earnest in the last 60 or 70 years, shouldn’t we see something negative? But instead we see an earth and a humanity that are thriving and prospering. The earth is greening. That is what is actually happening.”

He said that when you look back at history, the warming trends, like the one we are currently in, have always led to huge prospering of civilization with bountiful crops. There was plenty of food for everybody. “You didn’t have to worry about grubbing for your next meal.”

He adds, “It was the cold periods, where crop failure, famine, pestilence, and mass depopulation took place. That’s exactly the opposite of what we’re being told.”

I asked him if CO2 is our enemy or friend? Answer: Friend. He called it, “the miracle molecule.” He said that climate change alarmism revolves around “a demonization of carbon dioxide.”

Greg Wrightstone is far from a lone voice. Recently, on his Fox-TV program, Mark Levin interviewed Patrick J. Michaels, a climate specialist who has taught at the University of Virginia for 30 years.

Michaels said this in reference to the climate change computer models which are done by governments: “There are 32 families of computer models that are used by the United Nations, each government sponsored. All of them are predicting far, far too much warming. The disparity between what’s been predicted to happen…and what is happening continues to grow.”

The models get it wrong, says Michaels, because they are “fudged.”

Wnd.com also reports (5/23/19) that a top climate scientist, Professor John Christy of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, testified recently to Members of Parliament in a meeting at Westminster: “It’s warming up there, but at only about one third of the rate predicted by the models.” Therefore, the models cannot be trusted.

Tragically, many millennials are selling their future short by believing a giant hoax.

Jerry Newcombe, D.Min., is an on-air host/senior producer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. He has written/co-written 28 books, e.g., The Unstoppable Jesus Christ, Doubting Thomas (w/ Mark Beliles, on Jefferson), and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (w/ D. James Kennedy) & the bestseller, George Washington's Sacred Fire (w/ Peter Lillback) djkm.org @newcombejerry www.jerrynewcombe.com