Expand | Collapse Kelly's work has been featured on The Today Show, 700 Club Interactive, Moody Radio and other television and radio broadcasts.

I faced a hard decision. Maybe you're up against one today. Maybe your trying to decide whether to confess that spending spree to your husband. Or whether to talk to your son about his recent behavior. Or whether to admit you really were wrong and shouldn't have acted that way.

We all stand up against hard decisions. Brick walls threatening to topple us, tugging and harassing us. Words that need spoken nipping at our heels, until we address them.

My particular decision was no fun. I believed God wanted it, but did I? My flesh didn't. I know that. My flesh felt like taking the easy road of no issues, keeping everyone happy and not rocking the boat.

My flesh stalled making the decision for weeks, rationalizing every reason why I couldn't do it. But one day, I felt God tug on my heart, "Today is the day, Kelly."

Essentially, I responded back, "But no one will understand, God."

"Kelly, since when do people need to understand?"

""For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways," declares the LORD." Isaiah 55:8

"Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ." Gal. 1:10

Did people understand when Noah built an ark? No. Did they understand when Jesus said He would have to go to the cross and die? No. How about when Jesus confounded the wise and astounded the religious? No. Did they understand why God or the angels didn't save Jesus from that cross? No.

Often, when we move on God's "right," people won't understand. They may even say it's wrong. Inevitably, at times, we'll be misunderstood. And even talked about. The thought is painful right?

But Jesus never came to earth to guarantee man's acceptance. He didn't come to earth so we'd be fully loved, known, understood and adored by all. He came to earth so we could be accepted into Christ's family. This is enough.

It's the reason we can walk by faith, not sight of everything that looks confusing, doubt-filled, rocky, questionable, or uncertain. It's the reason we're okay after everything is said and done.

If we act on truth from the place of love, with a heart to love, inspired by Him who is love, in God's eyes we can't go wrong. Even if the whole world tells us we're wrong. Why? Because God sees our heart and He says, "Love never fails." 1 Cor. 13:8

Kelly's new book, Fear Fighting: Awakening Courage to Overcome Your Fears has been called "A must read," "Breathtakingly honest" and a "Great Toolbox to Overcome Fear." Read it today. Discover how to flee from fear and fly in faith through 4 Days to Fearless Challenge. Get all Purposeful Faith blog posts by email – click here.

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).