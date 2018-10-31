Expand | Collapse Kacper Pempel/Reuters A doctor injects sperm directly into an egg during an in-vitro fertilization procedure at a clinic in Warsaw.

I was greeted this morning with yet another example of what can only be described as "Frankenscience" – the latest attempt to engineer and/or redefine biological reality.

The story was of a lesbian couple who, according to the article in the New York Post, supposedly made history by carrying the same baby. Would it be rude to ask which woman produced the sperm for this procedure? Is it really an example of two women overturning biological reality?

As it turns out, it was merely an example of in vitro fertilization, and as a colleague of mine noted, "just one more case of a child being denied the right to a mother and a father."

Well, why not? This new field of Frankenscience is already creating a host of "chimeras" in the lab – combining human-pig embryos, for example – perfect for Halloween, wouldn't you say? Or perhaps a troubling sequel to "Back to the Future"?

It reminds me of the headline sent 'round the world in 2017: "Man Gives Birth to a Boy!" As it turned out, it was actually a woman who gave birth to the boy, as always. The fact that she "identified herself" as a man could never change that reality. It makes one wonder, though, why the couple referred to the child as a boy? Isn't that taboo these days? Shouldn't they have announced the birth of a "child yet unidentified"? And the beat goes on.

This game of "Let's Pretend" is much more dangerous than it appears. This flaunting of sin and rebellion against the created order brings real consequences, not only in the judgment of God, but also in the lives of real people – people like that baby, who is being raised by two people who are not only very confused about their own identity, but who will model and teach that same confusion to their child.

What we have been witnessing these past 40 years or more is a well strategized attempt by homosexual and transgender activists to normalize aberrant lifestyles that are not only harmful to themselves but to others as well. This scheme is part of a larger propaganda ploy designed and implemented in the 1980s by cultural engineers like Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen, who began instructing the gay community in how to overturn the existing Judeo-Christian moral ethic.

Via numerous articles and books, they suggested that a well-designed scheme of propaganda (their word) be implemented that would trick the public into changing biblical values that had been held as sacrosanct.

In their manifesto, they suggested that the public be told that the homosexual lifestyle was healthy and normal (CDC, APA and even gay studies show that it is not). They suggested that conservative Christians be shown as hateful and deranged and that the moral waters be "muddied" by pushing forward their own "expert" theologians. They suggested that gays insinuate themselves into power positions in the media and political arenas "as a Trojan Horse" wherein they could posture themselves as victims. In that way, they suggested, the straight world would be compelled to protect them out of a sense of guilt and shame. To enhance this deception, they were told to embed themselves into the power structures of Hollywood, politics, the church and the media at large. These are only a few of the deceptive schemes of the modern "gay agenda" and they have worked like a charm.

The newest line of deception today is a challenge to what is called the "gender binary" – a similar scheme to muddy the waters of biological reality in order to further the destruction of biblical morality. For example, Brown University professor, Anne Fausto-Sterling, suggests that sexes be classified into 23 variations and that the "binary" classification of male and female be jettisoned.

Friends, we have now entered the "Twilight Zone" – a wormhole that can only lead to outermost darkness. Let us pray and fast that God will reveal His love and glory to the world in a much-needed 3rd Great Awakening, lest it collapse around us from the weight of its own insanity and rebellion. Maranatha!

Dr. David Kyle Foster is the author of Transformed Into His Image, Love Hunger and Sexual Healing and is the founder/director of Mastering Life Ministries (www.MasteringLife.org). A major revision and expansion of Sexual Healing (The Sexual Healing Reference Edition) is slated for publication in November of 2018.

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).