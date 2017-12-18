You may not know what to buy for your family, but we know where to buy!

You may not know what to buy for your family, but we know where to buy! #AnywhereButTARGET is the holiday rallying cry of our friends at 2nd Vote, who want to keep the heat on the retailer for its radical agenda.

"Fed up with the liberal assault on common sense and decency in our schools and workplaces?" they ask. "Tired of corporations carrying the water for a radical agenda that undermines our values and safety? Our campaign to send Target a message continues as we're still shopping #AnywhereButTARGET, because we don't think conservatives should fund Target's radical social agenda."

Of course, the company has done everything in its power to rescue its falling profits—everything but reversing the one policy that's resulted in a 1.5 million-person boycott (and plenty of episodes of criminal activity). Christmas is the one time a year that Target could make up a lot of financial ground. Don't let it. Watch the video below and get on board with 2nd Vote. If you're still not convinced, check out the American Family Association's three reasons to shop elsewhere this month.

Originally published at Tony Perkins' Washington Update.

Tony Perkins is president of the Family Research Council.

