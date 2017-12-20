Electronic Arts A promotional image for the new DLC for "Star Wars: Battlefront II."

You've heard about converting to Judaism. But Jediisim?

It's one more "ism" in a world of "isms." And it shows just how far religion has strayed from its true purpose.

Hold that thought. Let's explore the world of the latest religious fad first.

It's called the Temple of the Jedi Order. Its website reads:

"We are a Jedi church and international ministry of the religion Jediism and the Jedi way of life. Jedi at this site are not the same as those portrayed within the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars Jedi are fictional characters that exist within a literary and cinematic universe."

A recognized 501(c)3 non-profit organization, adherents to the Jedi faith believe in peace, justice, love, learning and benevolence and assure the world it's unlikely its faith conflicts with other beliefs and traditions. They explain:

"The Jedi here are real people that live or lived their lives according to the principles of Jediism, the real Jedi religion or philosophy. Jedi followers, ministers and leaders embrace Jediism as a real living, breathing religion and sincerely believe in its teachings. Jediism does not base its focus on myth and fiction but on the real life issues and philosophies that are at the source of myth. Whether you want to become a Jedi, are a real Jedi looking for additional training or just interested in learning about and discussing The Force, we're here for you."

Is this a bad joke? No, this religion, if you can call it that, complete with a statement of faith and a doctrine.

Doesn't sound too harmful, right? But it is. It's one more brick in the enemy's false church structure.

I wrote last week about a new religion called Way of the Future based on Artificial Intelligence with a robot as a Messiah.

As I said previously, this is part of the tsunami of perversion I prophesied in 2015. Expect the enemy to continue perverting what God originally inspired, and guard your heart from the rising deception.

Indeed, this Jediism may seem cute on the surface but it's a plot of the enemy to mock and distract us from the glory of Jesus Christ.

