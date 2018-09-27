Expand | Collapse Ron McCray Ronald and Fetima McCray

He was raised in the church with a surface knowledge of God, but did not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

"At nine years old a close male relative and two male friends sexually abused me," says Ronald McCray, now 31. With a knife pointing in his direction, he was forced to participate. "My innocence was taken from me," he says.

The men were watching male-female porn, but acting it out with Ronald as their female prop. They made him keep silent about the abuse.

Ronald's father was absent from the home at times due to an addiction to drugs and alcohol.

"I guess I began to feel I wasn't worthy of his love. Any child wants to feel affirmed and loved by their father. A mom can do her best but she can't be a father," he says.

As a result of the trauma in his home, he isolated himself and became cold and distant toward others.

While mom was around, they didn't have the closest relationship. "There were certain things we didn't talk about," Ronald notes. Later, Ronald was able to reconcile with both parents and develop a closer relationship.

In grade school and middle school he first noticed a sexual attraction toward other boys, but suppressed the feelings.

At 15 he met a young man on social media and decided to give in to his same-sex attraction. "He was my first boyfriend. It was interesting because I knew it was wrong, but it felt so right," he recounts.

He continued to meet men online. One homosexual man claimed to be a Christian believer. "He came across as kind and gentle, but he raped me."

Ronald when he was part of the gay lifestyleThe forcible sex had an unlikely outcome. "You will probably think that should have turned me away from men. Instead, it unlocked promiscuity in me. I began meeting other men on line. I wanted to be loved. I was seeking fulfillment, to fill the void. I thought giving my body away would buy me love."

Ronald battled depression and suicidal thoughts as he went from one relationship to another. "No matter who or what I did, something was missing," he says.

In 2004 his mother confronted him with her suspicions about a young man he was bringing to the house. "You are around this guy a lot...are you gay?" she asked.

