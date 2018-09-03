Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: NBC News) Senator John McCain is honored at a memorial service on Aug. 30, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The memorial and funeral services for Senator John McCain brought into stark relief the suspended promises of America under the current presidency of the United States of America. As the notables of administrations past and present, and representatives of different religious groups gathered at the National Cathedral, there was one glaring absence. The current President of the United States of America. As eulogies were delivered by former presidents, Bush and Obama, one voice was deafeningly silent. The voice of the current President of the United States of America.

That was not a scheduling conflict or a violation of some etiquette. It was a fulfillment of the wish of the Senator. Yet that was not a mean-spirited wish, but a stand on what is the just and good and moral and decent principles and values in which the promises of America are grounded. As one eulogizer said, McCain "embodied so much that is good about America." To the Senator, the current President of the United States of America does not represent those principles and values, or the promises of America.

Therein lies an irony and poetic justice. When evangelicals suspended their moral principles to support a candidate they admitted did not represent the long-held standard of their Christian profession or the moral character they not so long ago demanded of one for the office of the presidency, they failed to appreciate that the consequence (obvious to may) would be the suspension of the promises of America. They rationalized their decision by claiming that his opponent would be dreadful for the Republic; she would literally destroy their beloved country and undermine what the Founders meant it to be. They pleaded with all to reject her and support him if they loved this country. They got what they thought they wanted, but it is highly doubtful now that they want what they got.

Incredibly, even with the evidence consistently pouring in confirming the moral deficit of the current administration, especially the President (and in the name of all that is truth, it is not merely one's opinion) with his mendacity and disdain for the rule of law, there are those who say they would make the same decision today. One has to wonder about the moral and Christian principles they think are expendable.

"Your love of liberty — your respect for the laws — your habits of industry — and your practice of the moral and religious obligations, are the strongest claims to national and individual happiness" (George Washington, letter to the Residents of Boston, October 27, 1789).*

The suspension of the promises of America are best demonstrated in the social, political, moral and religious changes since the ascendancy of the current administration.

Social

Socially, America is built on the principle that all men are created equal and endowed with certain inalienable rights. One may say that resonates with the Christian idealism about the worth of each person regardless of origin, race, sex, ethnicity or religion. The country is being roiled by blatant racism in all its ugly forms, misogyny and the elevation of bad behavior. There is the incitement of hatred for certain groups of people, and the free press. All these social vices have been resuscitated and given new life with the blessings of this administration.

"The nation which indulges towards another an habitual hatred, or an habitual fondness, is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest" (George Washington, letter to Alexander Hamilton, May 8, 1796).*

Political

The political process is important for managing the affairs of the country. It leverages the power of government to steward the diplomacy, instutions, policies and laws of the country for the benefit of all its citizens and residents. In this administration, that power is being wielded for personal gain and to attack political enemies. There is the blatant and deliberate division of the country along political lines with an awful assassination of the character of detractors, using methods, modes and language that demeans the office of the presidency. The country has abandoned the prudence of thoughtful international diplomacy, embraced and encouraged the world's worst leaders, betrayed its allies and reneged on consensus agreements.

"Harmony, liberal intercourse with all Nations, are recommended by policy, humanity and interest. But even our Commercial policy should hold an equal and impartial hand: neither seeking nor granting exclusive [favors] or preferences; consulting the natural course of things; diffusing and diversifying by gentle means the streams of Commerce, but forcing nothing; establishing with Powers so disposed; in order to give trade a stable course" (George Washington, Farewell Address, September 19, 1796).*

Moral

Morally, the United States of America was a standout as the one country that the world looked to for moral leadership. Today it is regarded as a fledgling autocracy with the attendant moral failings, cruelty, antipathy and heartlessness. Nothing exemplifies this more than the administration's policy of separating children from their parents. Even being warned that such policy is not wise, they made a deliberate, calculated decision to go ahead. As a direct consequence, hundreds of children, from infants upwards, may never see their parents again; some definitely will be permanently separated.

"I am principled against this kind of traffic in the human species...and to disperse the families I have an aversion" (George Washington, letter to Robert Lewis, August 18, 1799).*

Religious

The free exercise (or not) of religion, not just a particular faith, was the impetus for the birth of America as a nation. No one can be discriminated against because of the religion they choose to practice. This is confirmed in the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. Under this administration all religions, except one, are viewed with suspicion and cynicism. Policies are being implemented to benefit one religion over another, and courts are being packed with justices for the purpose of promoting one set of religious ideology over another. This flies in the face of the spirit of the Constitution of the United States.

John McCain not only embodied the promises of America and the spirit of the Constitution, he lived and exemplified it throughout his stay at the "Hanoi hotel" and throughout his political career. It is therefore telling that even in death, he is driven to lift the promises of America from their current suspension and free it from those who has them quarantined. Is it any wonder that Meghan McCain declared "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great." Enough Said.

*George Washington quotes are from marksquotes.com.

