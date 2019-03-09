Know your enemy's schemes Part 4

In this four-part series, we have been able to follow a long and well thought out plan spanning several decades to expose the devil’s strategic deceiving of mankind. Being three quarters of the way there however, the deadliest end imaginable both physically and spiritually still remains to be exposed. I believe God is going to reveal through this article the fast track to the end times and how this road to demonic deception has been leading rapidly to the end of the ages.

If turning this nation from Christian to pagan was Satan’s total goal he could pretty much retire now. Everything he has done to date has polluted terribly the moral fabric of this once great country. Americans for a large part, have been successfully turned into self-worshipping narcissistic gods. The introduction of secular humanism in the schools created the perfect soil to sew the seeds of a being alive to self and dead to Christ mindset, which of course is the exact opposite of the scriptures.

However, the devil was not done yet. Having laid the foundation of witchcraft and a focus on the supernatural and pseudo spirituality Satan began to set in progress something much bigger. He recognized the necessity to plan for the future and laid the groundwork for the worship of the Anti-Christ and his Beast. Please realize this fact. Satan by all accounts, paintings, revelations, experiences, and even suggested in the teaching of the scripture is a hideous looking creature. In his curse for trying to overthrow heaven and being cast down to earth I believe he went from being the most beautiful of all the angels and possibly even more beautiful than what God’s creation of man would be, to being made ugly and grotesque. Although he can transform himself into an angel of light his true appearance is repulsive. How in the world could you ever get humans with a natural eye for beauty to be willing to worship a hideous looking demonic creature?

Star Wars came on the scene in 1977 with the movie “A New Hope.” By this time going to the movies had developed into one of America’s favorite pastimes. Other fantasy television programs such as “Lost in Space” and “Star Trek” had been around for several years at that point. However the creator and producer of the Star Wars series, George Lucas brought several new advances towards realism to the big screen. Many people do not know that his was the first movie to implement fast clip changes throughout the whole movie. If you watch even the first Star Wars movie start counting the moment a new clip of video footage comes up. Approximately every two and a half seconds the scene changes which grabs our attention intensely. Star Wars movie making became a new standard for movies everywhere. Psychologists who study how children learn actually noted this in some studies concerning the attention span of America’s youth. They discovered that this new visual technique had such a powerful affect on human minds that it actually had the ability to make more normal paced classroom instruction boring!

I have seen every Star Wars movie ever made. In the process, I have come to realize that Star Wars not only introduced an exciting new world of lifelike adventure to a generation of Americans, but it also introduced new and very subtle spiritual concepts: the “force” and the “dark side.” Very clear practices of mind control and witchcraft were woven into each of the Star Wars movies, but since at this point our nation had been exposed to over a decade of multiple comedies turning witchcraft into a laughing matter, the age old former stigmas against witchcraft no longer existed. The “force” and the “dark side” were cleverly written into scripts that represented civilizations that existed somewhere off in the distant future. With an almost “too wise for human intellect alone” and very realistic cross-cultural representation of countless alien life forms, the “force” and the “dark side” seemed sophisticated and alluring. Who would judge the Jedi Knights? After all they were the good guys, on the side of the force. Likewise, who would ever suspect the cultural impact on America with a series of made for Hollywood movies? It introduced an almost equal level of spiritual power on the “Dark Side” where to date at least the “Force” always wins in the end.

We could also look at the powerful and sociological impact of movies such as the “Harry Potter” series and its blatantly clear not only of the demonstration of witchcraft but its continual instruction of witchcraft to all the main characters.

Many other movies implemented various types of magic and witchcraft to the American People. They all were produced with the very best videography and production possible, to make them seem as realistic as possible. However, most importantly of all was they all had representations of gruesome and grotesque creatures in them that in some cases were on the side of the seeming good guys and had almost lovable personalities.

The book of Revelation describes the rise of two evil figures in the last days; the Antichrist and the Beast. We know the Antichrist will be some sort of human world leader, but as we read about the Beast in Revelation chapter thirteen, we are totally convinced that he is ugly and scary with great spiritual power. He kind of sounds like an alien from Star Wars, some kind of creature from Harry Potter or countless other sci-fi films depicting alien life forms. From the further reading of Revelation thirteen, you see that one day countless people will worship this Beast. How in the world would unsaved mankind be willing to fall down by the millions and worship something that hideous and take his mark 666? Satan has been introducing him to us for years as he has been conditioning our minds to love ugly. Prayerfully think about that please! Your eternity may one day depend on it!

Rev Nolan J Harkness is the President and CEO of Nolan Harkness Evangelistic Ministries Inc. since 1985. He spent most of his adult life working in youth ministry. He also felt the calling of Evangelist/Revivalist and traveled as the door was open holding evangelistic meetings in churches throughout the Northeast. His website is www.verticalsound.org.