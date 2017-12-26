I find some of the top 10 most-searched relationship questions to be very strange.

Relationships are one of the most widely explored and most mentioned topics in today's world. Relationships are why social media is popular and directly affect the majority of people's happiness and sadness. What makes our lives meaningful is the relationships we have. When I realized that Google had released their top 10 most-searched relationship questions, I decided to look very close at them.

I find some of the top 10 most-searched relationship questions to be very strange, most are very eye opening and even expected. I want to dive sharing my responses for some of these questions on the top 10 list in this post today.

Here are Google's top 10 most-searched relationship questions in 2017 and my responses:

#10 How to make long-distance relationships work?

Long-distance relationships can appear to be the most difficult. But, some of the healthiest relationships start off long-distance. Why? Because you are forced to learn trust and communication. Many long-distance relationships do not last long because they are missing both of these things. (Consider yourself lucky if it doesn't work out!) So what does it take to make it work? Strong communication skills and a high-level of trust.

#9 How to change relationship status on Facebook?

Here you go: Click here

#8 How to build trust in a relationship?

The first place to start is with the definition of trust. "Believe in the reliability, ability, or strength of." Believing in someone means letting go of control. That's where trust begins. You must be willing to be vulnerable and believe that the person you are in relationship has your best interest in mind. Building trust always starts with letting go.

#7 What is a poly relationship?

No comment.

#6 How to save your relationship?

Here is the thing about relationships. It takes TWO people. Saving a relationship starts with understanding that you cannot control the other person, you can only control yourself. Do the best that you can, and pray for the other person instead of bothering them about what they could do better all the time. Look to where you can improve, not where the other person can.

#5 What is an open relationship?

It's not a real relationship. It's nothing more than a self destructive lifestyle that the future you will regret.

#4 How to get over a relationship?

If you've experienced a bad breakup or just cannot seem to break free from thinking about your previous relationship, there are two things that can help. #1. A strong relationship with God. As you grow in relationship with God, He truly can become all that you need. #2. Time. No one enjoys this, but time does heal your pain.

#3 How to get out of a toxic relationship?

This can be very difficult, the best results come from the people who just do it. Today is the right day, not next week, not next month or next year, TODAY. It's not going to be easy, but I promise it will be worth it.

#2 How to know when your relationship is over?

Unfortunately, if you have to ask this question, it's already over; or very close to being over. Relationships ending can be a painful part of life. But I promise that God has better in store for you in the future. You will one day be in a better relationship than what is ending right now, I promise!

#1 What does a healthy relationship look like?

Defining a healthy relationship takes far more words than I have left in this post. However, I wrote a short eBook on the topic of healthy relationships. As a "thank you" for reading this post, I'd like to give you a copy for free. Here is a link to the eBook: Finding Love eBook.

In conclusion of this post, I'd like to add that the most important relationship you could ever pursue in life is your relationship with God. The answer to all of Google's top 10 most-searched relationship questions can be found within the Bible. If I can encourage you to do one thing, it's to continue to grow your relationship with God. Nothing will ever be more rewarding.

