Now is the Time to Lead and to Pray for America,

As we enter the month of February of 2018, I am asking you and your ministry to join us in praying for these three prayer priorities for our nation. How awesome it would be if we could mobilize thousands of ministries and churches to unite together in prayer for the United States of America.Please share these with friends, pastors, churches, denominations, networks, ministries, and Christian media. The more people we have praying together about the same things in our nation, the more we will see God move us forward together.

We will be praying for unity in America for the next several months. We revealed in November that Pray For America: UNITY is our 2018 theme for the National Day of Prayer. We chose this theme because we strongly believe this is God's heart. Therefore, from now until and even beyond our Thursday, May 3, 2018, National Day of Prayer, we are going to call for, forward, and pray for unity in America.

Please do all you can to forward these major prayer priorities everywhere you go. Now is the time for us to clearly agree to pray in this manner for America:

1. Pray for unity of thought and strategy among our nation's leadership over these critical issues in America today. #PRAY4UNITY

"Now if any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God—who gives to all generously and ungrudgingly—and it will be given to him." James 1:5

Lord, we ask You alone for wisdom for our leaders, so they will see these issues through Your eyes and lead us to unity from Your perspective.

Funding of the United States government

Immigration reform: DACA reform and border control

Economy and jobs

Infrastructure improvements

Education reform

National security

National defense and the military

Unity of thought and strategy for the good of the nation between the United States House of Representatives, the United States Senate, and the White House.

2. Pray that we agree clearly, unite visibly, and pray extraordinarily for the next Great Spiritual Awakening in America. #PRAY4UNITY

"They all were continually united in prayer." Acts 1:14

Preceding the epic movement of God on the day of Pentecost in Acts 2, Jesus' people were continually united in prayer.

Convict the Church in America to wake up spiritually, agree clearly, unite visibly, and pray extraordinarily for the next Great Spiritual Awakening in America to occur in our generation.

Call upon God to bring spiritual awakening now in America, shaping the future of America, just as the Great Spiritual Awakenings in our history have shaped our spiritual heritage as a nation.

3. Pray for God to intervene supernaturally across America as we call upon all Americans to pray for our nation on the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

"Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace." Ephesians 4:3

LORD JESUS, use all relationships, social networking, and all forms of media to mobilize millions of people to pray for America on Thursday, May 3.

HOLY SPIRIT, we ask You to move upon and call all generations, all ethnicities, all churches, all denominations, all networks, and all languages to pray for America on May 3.

FATHER IN HEAVEN, may You increase exponentially the number of gatherings for prayer across America.

JESUS, we ask You to call all leaders of denominations, church networks, churches, government, education, business, cities, and all communities in America to create thousands of gatherings that will saturate their regions in prayer for unity in America.

LORD JESUS CHRIST, as the National Day of Prayer Task Force leads in this national effort, please provide for the financial needs that exist as it forwards prayer in America.

HOLY SPIRIT, as Dr. Ronnie Floyd, the President of the National Day of Prayer, provides direction and leadership over this national prayer movement, please give Him Your direction and will in all things.

LORD JESUS, lead Dr. Ronnie Floyd, as he oversees and leads the National Observance of the National Day of Prayer from Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol Building on Thursday, May 3, from 7:30—9:30 p.m. EDT, calling all of America to prayer for America via television and live streaming nationally and internationally. #PRAY4UNITY

FATHER, provide wisdom, grace, and stamina to the staff team of the National Day of Prayer Task Force and all who are working to bring these prayer gatherings together for May 3, 2018.

Thank you for all you are doing to forward prayer in America. Let's do all we can to mobilize people to pray for America. Remember, our heart in these days is to #PRAY4UNITY, so join us in this national prayer movement. The time is now!

Now is the Time to Lead and to Pray for America,

Ronnie W. Floyd

Senior Pastor, Cross Church

President, National Day of Prayer

First published at RonnieFloyd.Com



