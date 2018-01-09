(Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz) People look at confetti as it's thrown from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee as part of the annual confetti test ahead of the New Year's Eve ball-drop celebration in Times Square in New York City, December 29, 2017.

This is the tenth message in a series which began with an article entitled, "Prophecy 2008." While many of the changes in our world have been negative such as the same sex marriage ruling of "Obergefell v. Hodges," and the many destructive policies of the Obama administration, the rest of the world hasn't done much better than America.

Europe is being subdued by the seventh century paganism of Islam, while her long and proud heritage is being cast into a waste heap of terror, oppression and fear.

The Middle East is a seething pot of hatred for Jews and the false narrative that Palestine is occupied, is still selling well to the liberals, academic snowflakes and phony mainstream media of the West.

Persecution of Christians is on the rise in almost every country in the world and has almost reached pop-trend status among the Godless.

Perversions are peaking, which to some degree explains the rise in persecution. A dying world frothing in a sea of wickedness doesn't want anyone spoiling the gross perverting of everything natural and right.

Events of 2017 are the fuel for the fires of 2018

President Trump's brand of foreign policy has set the stage for a much different future. North Korean threats have brought us to the brink of war and 2018 will be a year of sitting on the edge of our seats.

Mr. Trump scored a great victory with the passage of his tax cuts, but according to Biblical prophecy the most significant thing he has done this year is undoubtedly the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Trump's decision to begin full recognition of the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act has brought the scoffers and naysayers out of the woodwork, but it has also served to illumine the deep ignorance of prophecy that our secularized world is laboring under.

Chris Matthews of MSNBC said, "Crazy evangelical Christians in the South are uninformed about President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel because they have "mythical beliefs, about the ancient city."

Joy Ann Reid also of MSNBC mocked Christian beliefs about Jerusalem and declared that it "sound like something out of a novel."

When secular media decides that bible prophecy is on the same level as a novel it's a sign that unbelievers are totally fulfilling the second coming prophecy that clearly states that they will all be blissfully ignorant of the events that are about to explode upon them.

When media outlets equate bible prophecy with a novel, the darkness has become pervasive. But this is the same media that decided that the life of Hillary Clinton was like a romance novel according to The Washington Post in an article entitled, "WaPo beclowns itself by running story on Hillary Clinton as a romance novel heroine"

If Hillary's life is their idea of what would make a good novel, we need not worry about completely dismissing their overview of the greatest book in the world and it's carefully outlined prophetic teachings. The bible has weight; the media is pure fluff even at its best.

We don't turn to media news anchors to tell us what second coming prophecies mean. In fact, very few preachers, modern day prophets and theologians are to be trusted to properly interpret these matters.

Any Christian, who does not hold to preterism, spiritualize or liberalize the scriptures, may have a good solid view of last day's prophecy. There are many respected authorities on the subject, but not all qualify to become the next Hal Lindsey.

Why all the fuss over the Jerusalem capital?

If it were a hidden theme of the bible we might want to curb the enthusiasm about the Jerusalem capital, but it is a full and replete series of prophecies and promises that in no uncertain terms declares Jerusalem belongs to the Jews – and it always will.

There are 170 verses that speak of the land of Canaan. Following that are 55 unconditional promises to the Jews that Jerusalem and the land of Israel is theirs. Finally, 12 times God said his covenant with them to own and possess Israel and specifically Jerusalem was to be everlasting – that is forever.

His covenant was not with Arabs or Palestinians, but with the Jews only.

Everything that happens in 2018 and beyond has to do with Jerusalem being in the hands of the Jews. The world and the surrounding Arab neighbors will rant and rail, but the covenant will hold.

The oft mentioned wars of Ezekiel 38 and 39 are pre-written history. Russia along with Turkey, Iran and others will endeavor to snatch Jerusalem back for the Arabs, but the attempt will miserably fail at the cost of countless Arab and Russian lives.

These are not the prognostications of one who gazes into a crystal ball, but they are the promises of the Almighty God whose counsel cannot be reversed by modern man, time, chance or extreme force.

What else can we expect in 2018?

Because of Trump's action to move our embassy to Jerusalem we will now see the revitalization of talk for building a new temple in Jerusalem.

People will begin to push back against the extravagance of the LGBT especially as it pertains to children. Teaching children LGBT practices and transgenderism in primary schools will come under scrutiny in many states.

Both Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges will be challenged this year and throughout the Trump administration. Abortion and same sex marriage may seem entrenched for good, but they are not.

Many people will begin to see Donald Trump in a new light. They will slowly drop the extreme hatred and begin to realize that he has the best interests of our nation at heart.

Conservative and deeply spiritual people will begin a revival based on biblical truths, and children will begin to take up with God at the center of their lives regardless of godless educators, parents and public opinion. Many old line denominations will fail even while a new church will emerge that trusts only God and the bible. Among them will arise many gifted people, miracles and prophets, but not the kind that prophesy prosperity and good times over every person in a meeting, but real prophecy – the kind that edifies, rebukes, exhorts and corrects.

The world will continue in a plunge toward every prurient and perverted interest known to man, but in America there will be a turning away among many from the hot pursuit of all things weird and wicked.

Believers will not be silent in 2018, but many more people will hear the call to become "Watchmen on the wall" The sense of urgency will accompany the many new signs that this generation is now seeing in the prophetic time table.

"I have set watchmen upon thy walls, O Jerusalem, which shall never hold their peace day nor night: ye that make mention of the LORD, keep not silence. And give him no rest, till he establish, and till he make Jerusalem a praise in the earth." (Isa 62: 6-7)

