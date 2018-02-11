Expand | Collapse Martin Jernberg Unsplash.com

Hey, Hollywood, check out the 2017 box office receipts. Notice that the top earning movies had no sexual nudity. None. The hottest movies were totally chill without sex. A total of $8.29 billion was spent by movie goers who preferred the features that came without featured sex. Oh sure, Hollywood cranks out plenty of sexual fodder, and an additional $1.42 billion was spent by movie-goers who viewed some sexual nudity, along with $0.38 billion spent on movies depicting extreme sexual nudity.

According to Dr. Ted Baehr, the founder and publisher of Movieguide:The Family Guide to Movies and Entertainment, this is a continuing trend with audiences preferring the non-sexual fare. Dr. Baehr, author of "The Culture-Wise Family" and "How to Succeed in Hollywood (Without Losing Your Soul)" continues to serve as the chairman of the Christian Film and Television Commission—guiding families through the maze of entertainment offerings.

While there are still plenty of soft-porn offerings on the big screen and television, it appears that American sexual appetites may have waned, and perhaps a diet of fresh offerings without the sex are on the entertainment menu. It's a diet that America needed long ago, but I'm sure Dr. Baehr would agree, it's not too late to consume healthier fare.

To check out a movies ahead of time, visit the Movieguide @ www.movieguide.org.

