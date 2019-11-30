Small beginnings on small business Saturday

Zechariah, the Bible prophet said, “Do not despise small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.”

Our business had small beginnings 35 years ago and now we’re seeing small beginnings once again…

For my entrepreneurial son Tommy, it began as a seed planted in the soil of a college project. Then he graduated, paid his dues as an accountant and financial analyst in the big city business world, and when he felt it was time, he approached the perilous cliff of starting a business and leaped.

He’d tell you it was the hardest jump—cringe worthy and desperate at times, but the best leap of faith he’s ever taken. Ask people who own their own businesses, why they do it—somewhere in their answer will be the passionate pursuit of their plans.

I have a great respect for the hard-working Americans in corporate businesses and those serving in government. But statistics reveal that small businesses are the backbone of our economy.

From 2000-2017 small businesses created 8.4 million jobs. In that same time, large businesses created 4.4 million jobs. This means that 65.9% of all new job creation came from small businesses across our nation.

In the past four years, Tommy has hired guides and led expeditions into the Olympic National Park for thousands of visitors. He’s one of the small businesses that have created employment opportunities here at home. And when visitors come, they spend money in a lot of places in town.

Small businesses employ some of your neighbors and pay business taxes for the community right where you live. They desire to see your town thrive. They don’t mind working extra hours, because they love what they do.

On small business Saturday (November 30) shop on Main Street. This is where America’s entrepreneurs are hard at it. You will make a difference in their day and in their bottom line—it’s Americans supporting Americans.