Islam wants to wipe out Christians in the entire world. The Church knows the truth but will not face the facts because this is not politically correct.

Islam wants to wipe out Christians in the entire world. This is a very politically incorrect statement, but the truth is always politically incorrect is it not? The Church knows the truth but will not face the facts that are obvious to one who has the knowledge.

It is very understandable that priests and bishops from the Levant wish to continue the Christian culture and heritage of the area. The same argument could have been made for the Jews of Europe after the World War II, but most Jews that survived decided to settle in Israel or the United States. The nightmare of their experience was too much to wish to return to their previous life, this is the exact position Christians are in who are now living in Iraq, Syria as well as the refugees who are displaced in surrounding countries.

Our organization deals on a day-to- day basis with the actual Christian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Thailand and other Eastern countries. Many have tried to register with the UNHCR but are discriminated against because the administration of the UN, who run the UNHCR where the Christians are applying for asylum, are Muslim, and they do not deal fairly with the Christian cases. This is why in the United States only nine Syrian Christian refugees were admitted out of 10,000 when the figure should be at least 1,000 based on the population split of Syria in 2016.

So not only have these people had to flee because of persecution in their home country, but they also now face a new persecution with discrimination by the UN, the very organization that is meant to help them. In Bangkok, we have documented evidence of this and in Turkey we know Muslim refugees get their cases dealt with relatively quickly, but the Christians get ignored, which is evidence on its own.

I would like to point out that around 50 percent of the 500,000 Christians in Iraq fled that country prior to ISIS even coming to power and did so during the American occupation after the end of the second Gulf War. The remainder of the Christians, about 250,000 of them, were the ones sticking it out but were decimated when ISIS went on their conquering rampage. Their livelihoods were destroyed, so even if you help build a church and some housing how do they make a living? Further, the security situation for them is still untenable currently and well into the future.

There are less than 80,000 Christians left in Iraq. Most are being kept as quasi-prisoners in refugee camps in the Kurdish sector, being manipulated by the church so they can "continue the culture of Christianity in Iraq." We know this as a fact, as we had our people on the ground trying to help. While we do not despise this mentality, it is but a pipe dream and it is not a reality based on the competing political forces of the different Muslim factions in Iraq and Syria. If you ask the vast majority of Christian refugees stuck in the camps in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, few if any, have any desire to return to their home countries. These are the people we listen to and represent. It is very sad that the Church is not trying to help these people by pressuring the European governments to allow them sanctuary instead of discouraging the European governments from taking them but instead asking for money to rebuild, which is futile based on the evidence of extreme danger for Christians in Iraq.

Church leaders have an agenda of renewing the Christian life in Iraq; our agenda is based on the reality of the situation, period. We are not against the idea of renewal; we just understand that is not based on the reality on the ground or based on the current foreign policies of the United States and the West. The Church with their policies of holding on to decimated communities and keeping Christian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan are signing their brethren to a death sentence.

The evidence is clear is that there is no long-term future for Christians to live in any Muslim-majority country. The Islamists in the region have basically taken over or continue to grow their political influence.

Today the goal of Turkey a so-called ally of the United States, now an Islamic theocracy that wishes to reinstitute the Caliph. The USA is allowing them to succeed in their goals. Within the next decade or less, Islamist Turkey under Erdogan will be the dominant political force in the region and will unite the whole Muslim world against Israel with the Christians in their crosshairs. The Armenian genocide, the first holocaust of the 20th century perpetrated by the previous Ottoman Empire in World War I will look like a minor atrocity compared to what is coming.

At this stage, we implore the governments of the West to recognize the real problem, which is the planned massacre of all Christians by the Islamists, who now are on the verge of taking the political power over the whole region. The Christian refugees in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon should be allowed to go to Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. Each country should agree to take a certain quota, or an agreement be set up among the different countries to take some, even if this is done secretly to avoid the politically correct crowd. The overall number of Christian refugees in these camps is only a few hundred thousand people, which is not a lot, if the load is spread amongst many countries. The United States can lead by taking families who are stuck in UN refugee camps and then use their example to nudge others on a private basis and later publicly.

Our organization is working to warn the American and European civilized countries to rescue their brethren before millions will die, as well as setting up rescue operations to save our brethren from persecution and slavery. If the West does not act soon the Holocaust of the Jews and others in World War II that will cost the lives of about 11 million and will look like a small number compared to the fact that over 100 million Christians are at risk (Egypt and Pakistan has about 30 million Christians alone). Based on the statistics of murder in World War II as many as 70 million could be murdered by the Islamists. You may not wish to believe this but if you study the history of Islamic conquests they have already murdered 50 million people over 14th centuries of mayhem, which included the Baburnama massacres. In India during the 15th and 16th centuries that killed between 80 and 100 hundred million Hindus and other non-Muslims. It has happened before, it can and will happen again if we continue to ignore the threat.

The media and pastors rarely discuss Christian persecution. Let's be frank, it is bad for business. The question I ask Christians today, are you in the business of God or are you about God's business?

