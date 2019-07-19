The great transgender ‘awokening’

The great enemy of the radical transgender movement is science. Biological realities can be stubborn, and no amount of human tampering can change those realities.

When it comes to compassion, we have plenty of that.

We want to see people freed from their internal pain. We want to see them find resolution for the emotional torment they’re experiencing. We want our friends and co-workers and family members, especially our children, to be happy.

But no amount of compassion can change biological and chromosomal realities, and that is why the transgender movement is starting to hit a wall. Science is against it.

Again, as I’ve stated many times, we’re not talking about those who are intersex, meaning, suffering from a biological or chromosomal abnormality. We’re talking about biological and chromosomal males who believe they are females, or vice versa.

Now, physicians in England are speaking up.

As the Daily Mail reported on July 6, “The Royal College of General Practitioners [RCGP] has issued an unprecedented warning over NHS treatments for children which pave the way for a sex change.”

Yes, “In a powerfully worded 'position statement', the highly influential RCGP says there is a lack of 'robust evidence' about the long-term effects of 'puberty blockers' that stop the body maturing, and cross-sex hormones.

“And it says there needs to be far more research into the pros and cons of treatment, including medical intervention being compared with a 'wait and see' approach.”

Not only so, but “In plain language that could upset transgender rights activists, the RCGP also urges the NHS to record what it calls every patient's 'biological sex' – in addition to their chosen gender identity – to avoid potentially calamitous medical mistakes.”

As expressed in the 12-page document, “'For example, a trans male' – born a girl – 'cannot be referred for a cervical smear... if they are recorded as male in the database, despite still having female reproductive organs'.”

Biology does matter. Physiological sex differences can be quite persistent.

Unfortunately, in the UK, a woman who identifies as a male and is now listed medically as a male will not be notified that she needs a cervical smear. The results of missing this exam could be deadly, and the RCGP is addressing that.

Call the patient whatever you like, but be sure to document their biological identity.

As the Mail notes, “That problem was identified by The Mail on Sunday 18 months ago, when we also revealed how 'trans women' – born boys – are routinely invited for smear tests and mammograms.”

This must be corrected, and it must be corrected at once. People’s lives are on the line, especially our children.

In fact, it was the sudden increase in children identifying as transgender (especially girls identifying as boys) that prompted the RCGP to publish this report.

Do we really know the long-term effects of puberty-blockers on children? Are we totally sure that a 15-year-old girl can make an informed choice about having a mastectomy? (According to one report, “Some physicians in the United States are performing double mastectomies on healthy 13-year-old girls.”)

Would it be so terribly dangerous to “wait and see” and give the child time and space to grow and develop naturally?

And what about this shocking story, also from the Daily Mail, dated November 19, 2018? It reports, “An astonishing 17 pupils at a single British school are in the process of changing gender, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

“Most of the youngsters undergoing the transformation are autistic, according to a teacher there, who said vulnerable children with mental health problems were being ‘tricked’ into believing they are the wrong sex.”

Indeed, “The Mail on Sunday revealed that a third of youngsters referred to the NHS’s only gender identity clinic for children showed ‘moderate to severe autistic traits’.

“It means that 150 autistic teenagers were given puberty blocker drugs which stop the body maturing.”

This is beyond distressing. Some might even argue that it is criminal. (If compassion is the driving force, it is a terribly misguided compassion.)

Earlier this week, I referenced Piers Morgan’s condescending interaction with a British, Christian doctor who insisted on being faithful to biology and Scripture. (For the article, see here; for the video, see here.)

The doctor’s story makes for this bizarre headline: “Christian doctor lost his job after refusing to identify a six-foot-tall bearded man as ‘madam’, tribunal hears.”

The doctor, David Mackereth, claims that he was specifically called out for interrogation and asked by a manager, “If you have a man six foot tall with a beard who says he wants to be addressed as ‘she’ and ‘Mrs’, would you do that?”

When he said he would not, he was fired.

Now, it’s true that, for Dr. Mackereth, this is a matter of Christian faith, as the Bible recognizes only male and female.

But it’s also a scientific issue for him, as he explained, “It is only recently that transgenderism has been recognised as normal and such delusional beliefs accepted at face value. What is responsible for that change is political pressure, not scientific evidence.”

That’s why, little by little, as reality sets in, there will be a pushback against transgender radicalism.

Last month, “Three Connecticut girls who have run high school track have filed a federal discrimination complaint saying a statewide policy on transgender athletes has cost them top finishes in races and possibly college scholarships.”

And on my broadcast this week, Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, Jr. (whose father’s books have been banned by Amazon) said that one thing that will heavily impact transgender activism in its tracks is the many, major lawsuits that will be launched against medical practitioners in the years to come.

There will be a lot of patient’s remorse, leading to serious complaints of medical malpractice. Are these doctors today really sure about what they are doing, especially to children?

I do not know who coined the phrase a “great awokening,” but when it comes to transgender activism, the awokening is at hand.

Those who claim to be the most woke might be in for the biggest surprise.