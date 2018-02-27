(Photo: Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)

Over 500 hundred people have been slaughtered by the Syrian government this week, including dozens of children but the bombs continue to fall. Hundreds of thousands of Burmese Rohingya people are fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh after a recent surge in mass murders, burned villages and sexual violence but the carnage continues unabated. ISIS' proxy in Africa, Boko Haram just kidnapped over a hundred schoolgirls in Nigeria amid a continued campaign of murder, sex slavery and church burnings. After I watched the news and thought about the horrific things people do to one another, I turned off the television and lamented: Are they getting away with murder? Proverbs 15:3 says: "The eyes of the Lord are in every place, keeping watch on the evil and the good."

I wanted to go to sleep but it wasn't going to happen because the images in my mind were all too real. Behind the hurting face of every Burmese mom, Syrian baby and Nigerian school girl, there is a precious soul in desperate need. I found myself wanting to confront the evil in the world and somehow rush to the defense of helpless people. Ecclesiastes 4:1: "Again, I saw all the oppressions that are done under the sun. And behold, the tears of the oppressed, and they had no one to comfort them! On the side of their oppressors, there was power, and there was no one to comfort them."

I thought about writing my senator or the White House to advocate for these people. My thoughts on advocacy were crushed when I realized that the UN has already passed resolutions to halt the barrel bombing. Our US. Ambassador Nikki Haley rightly condemned the violence against civilians, but Russian and Syrian fighter jets continue to relentlessly pound their human targets. I saw images of dozens of dead or wounded Syrian children being carried to hospitals by their parents despite the fact that the medical facilities are being targeted as well.

My thoughts then raced toward sending practical help to these dear people. There are reputable organizations who give comfort and aid to the people in Syria, Africa and other regions in Jesus' name. Sending aid to people is certainly a way for believers to help the least of these. Practical ministry, sending aid and advocacy for the world's hurting people are all righteous pursuits, but even as I made decisions to act, I was still overcome by a sense of helplessness in the face of wanton evil on our planet.

I still couldn't sleep knowing people are suffering at the hands of evil men. Wrestling with my sense of helplessness in the desire to help the hurting, God opened my eyes to the reality of the geopolitical situation. Evil people do seem to be getting away with murder and for a time they may feel there is no one they have to give an account to. I prayed to the Lord and He gave me a sense of peace in knowing that there is a day coming soon when everyone will have to give an account for what they have done.

I opened my Bible and it became clear that not only does the Lord see every widow, orphan, sojourner and desperate person who has been hurt, but He also sees the wicked people who are committing these acts. God isn't blind or deaf and knows about the cries for help from people He loves.

As I read the Bible, I came across verse after verse promising God's justice and judgment. Although I'm sure you also feel a desperation to help hurting people in the world, I'm equally certain you can experience the peace that passes understanding as you pray and look into God's word and realize nothing has escaped His caring watchful eyes.

There isn't a rape in a dark alley, a murder hidden by dirt, a child exploited in a garbage dump, or a believer beaten in North Korea that God isn't aware of. I believe a day is coming soon when God's judgment, justice and glory will descend upon this hurting world like a flood. He loves widows, orphans, dads, moms and so many others who are hurting and crying out for help and justice. The Prince of Peace will come back to rule with all authority and there will be justice as never before.

Dear friend, let's do all we can do to be salt and light even as some seem to get away with murder. Let's give to ministries that help in Jesus' name and petition our legislators to take a stand in the realm of global policymaking. With these things in mind, the most powerful thing that we can do as Christians is to go to our knees and seek God. We need to pray for Gods justice and for Jesus' soon return.

We must also remember that all sin is an injustice toward a holy God and if it wasn't for His grace, we would be lost as well. So while we are praying for the victims of evil, we should also pray that God would cause evil people to repent of their wickedness and come to Him. Remember that they are not getting away with murder. The Lord is going to bring every deed into account whether good or evil and He will repay accordingly. Come quickly Lord Jesus. Revelation 22:12 "Behold, I am coming soon, bringing my recompense with me, to repay each one for what he has done."

Howard Green is the founder of Concerning the Times,a Bible teaching and evangelistic ministry and our primary focus is proclaiming the gospel to the lost and exhorting believers through End Time Bible prophecy. We use Bible prophecy in evangelism because God's word is 100 percent accurate and the world is looking for hope and won't find it anywhere else but in the Lord Jesus.

