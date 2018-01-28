(Photo: YouTube/National Geographic via GeoBeatsNews Screen Shot)

On (January 24, 2017), a captive female hippo gave birth to a six-week premature calf that caretakers named Fiona. She soon became an Internet sensation around the world, with a massive social media following as people waited to see what would happen. Well, Fiona managed to survive and eventually thrive. If you're a fan of Fiona, did you know that she lives at the Cincinnati Zoo, which is just a short drive from both our world-class attractions, the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum?

It's pretty amazing that veterinarians and other caregivers were able to keep Fiona alive. The knowledge that God has given us to care for his creation is incredible! Technology, in all its various forms, allows us to temporarily fight the effects of the Curse (including premature birth)—what a gift God has given us!

If you would like to see Fiona—and the hundreds of other animals that reside at the Cincinnati Zoo—I encourage you to plan a visit to our Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area to explore this zoo as well as see the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter. (When planning your visit, keep in mind that Fiona and her mom, Bibi, can only come out to see visitors if the temperature is above 50 degrees and sunny.) Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati across the river offer so much to do—it's a great place to bring your family for a vacation.

The Creation Museum features a walk-through biblical history (with animatronics), an insectorium, dinosaur den, botanical gardens, and a petting zoo. Plan your visit at CreationMuseum.org.

The Ark Encounter features a full-size reconstruction of Noah's Ark, three decks of world-class exhibits, and, behind the ship, our petting zoo and Ararat Ridge Zoo (which is expanding to soon host even more animal kinds, including lemurs, peccaries, bearcats, and a sloth, as well as a stage for animal shows and zookeeper talks.) Plan your visit at ArkEncounter.com.

And if you plan to visit the Cincinnati Zoo, or any other zoo in the world, I encourage you to take along a copy of our Zoo Guide. This handy, creationist/Christian worldview-based, spiral-bound guide features more than 100 animals you're likely to meet at zoos across the world, along with amazing facts and design features that point toward the Creator. Many zoos—including the Cincinnati Zoo—push millions of years and evolution through their exhibits. This Zoo Guide will help you think biblically about what you're seeing. Order your copy today at AnswersBookstore.com.

Our websites for the Ark and Creation Museum also feature other world-class attractions that you can enjoy in the Greater Cincinnati area.

