Intercessors, it's time to throw Jezebel off the wall. But you can't throw Jezebel off the wall if you don't dwell on the wall.

Intercessors who live on the wall of intercession—those watch and pray day and night, night and day—gain a position of authority to throw Jezebel down.

You can't dwell on the wall until you build the wall. In this season, God is looking for intercessors who will make a wall, stand on it, and actually dwell on it to prevent Jezebel from gaining further inroads of destruction in families, churches and cities.

God is emphasizing Ezekiel 22:30 (NLT) in this hour: "So I sought for a man among them who would make a wall, and stand in the gap before Me on behalf of the land, that I should not destroy it; but I found no one."

Rahab Lived on the Wall

When Joshua sent two spies into Jericho, the spies entered Rahab's house. When the king found out about it, he sent men to her house to take the Israelites captive. Instead of handing them over, she made a wall of intercession. Rahab told the king's men the Hebrews had escaped—then helped them escape.

Consider this act of intercession in Joshua 2, understanding that one definition of intercession is "interpose." Interpose means to intervene or to put a barrier or obstacle between or in the way of, according to Dictionary.com.

"Then she let them down by a rope through the window, for her house was on the city wall; she dwelt on the wall. And she said to them,"Get to the mountain, lest the pursuers meet you. Hide there three days, until the pursuers have returned. Afterward you may go your way'" (Joshua 2:15-16).

Since her house was on the wall, she could provide a way of escape even when the gate was shut. Her intercession was their only hope of deliverance from the enemy. Rahab offered an act of intercession that saved the lives of two Israelites on a mission from God. But God rewarded her intercession by saving her entire family.

Gaining God's Perspective

Intercessors who live on the wall have a perspective that can only be attained by living on the wall. Some intercessors only see the wall the enemy has erected. Other intercessors try to peek over the wall to see what God is doing.

Intercessors who live on the wall can see further out into the spirit, gain God's view into the situation, and tap into a divine prayer strategy to see His will come to pass.

Rahab lived on the wall. No doubt, she prayed on the wall. And when the walls of Jericho came crashing down God's wall of protection preserved Rahab and her family. Her act of intercession paved the way for God's will and actually paved the way for the Messiah, who was birthed through her family line (see Matt. 4:1-6).

Only intercessors who build the wall and then live on the wall are positioned to throw Jezebel off the wall in this season. These are Nehemiah intercessors who build with one hand and carry a weapon in the other hand (see Neh. 4:17).

A Jehu Season

Intercessors who build walls of prayer have a distinct authority to throw down spirits that try to penetrate that wall or erect a stronghold on that wall. Intercessors who live on the wall incline their ear to the Lord's command to throw Jezebel down at the right moment.

The right moment is now.We're in a Jehu moment; a Jehu season to throw Jezebel down. In 2 Kings 9:32-34 (NKJV) Jehu "looked up at the window, and said, 'Who is on my side? Who?' So two or three eunuchs looked out at him. Then he said, 'Throw her down.' So they threw her down, and some of her blood spattered on the wall and on the horses; and he trampled her underfoot. And when he had gone in, he ate and drank. Then he said, 'Go now, see to this accursed woman, and bury her, for she was a king's daughter.'"

It's time to throw Jezebel down in your family, your church, and your workplace. Again, you do this in the place of prayer. And after you throw her down, bury all memory of her. Move on with your life in victory!

