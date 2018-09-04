(Photo: Twitter/@prochoiceoregon)

"Is the hot weather and political climate getting you down? It's time to eat more ice cream!" NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon wrote on its Facebook page advertising Rocky Roe v Wade ice cream to support abortion. Even as we grieve the point at which we have arrived in our common life, let us never forget the words the Pro-life Psalmist wrote in Psalm 34:8, "O taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed are those who take refuge in Him."

From the article:

"A Portland-based ice cream shop partnered with NARAL to create a controversial abortion-inspired ice cream flavor to 'save Roe' from President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. For a limited time, What's The Scoop? customers can order a pint of 'Rocky Roe v. Wade' for $9.50 to 'help defend reproductive freedom,' according to a NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon fundraiser poster."

What then are we to say about and in response to such things? To answer, we turn to the Word and to the wonder of God's amazing redemptive grace.

Re-read the quote from the article above and ask yourself:

With whom am I partnering to create Spirit-inspired messages that help others taste and see that the Lord is good?

Do I advance the Gospel with the urgency of the "limited time" available to each of us and all of us?

If I put messaging on a poster related to the defense of freedom, how might I creatively capture and communicate the freedom which really sets men free?

Summer is rapidly coming to an end, so maybe it's time for some homemade ice cream. What might God churn up in conversations if we gave ourselves to the creative calling of serving up the Word of God in ways people would want to taste and then devour?

I am reminded here of the prophet Jeremiah who took and devoured the Word of God and it became his delight. (Jeremiah 15:16)

I am reminded of the periodic concern about the lack of food for crowds gathered on hillsides or when Jesus sends two disciples to prepare the Passover meal or the way in which the resurrected Christ was made known to the two with whom he had walked on the road to Emmaus. Christ was literally made known to them in the breaking of the bread. How might God use the fellowship over ice cream to make Christ known today?

Do you remember the encounter of Jesus with the woman at the well in John 4? He sends the disciples on into town to buy food and yet when they return, he's not hungry. How can that be? Here's the back and forth from John 4:31-38, ESV:

Meanwhile the disciples were urging him, saying, "Rabbi, eat."

But he said to them, "I have food to eat that you do not know about."

So the disciples said to one another, "Has anyone brought him something to eat?"

Jesus said to them, "My food is to do the will of Him who sent me and to accomplish His work. Do you not say, 'There are yet four months, then comes the harvest'? Look, I tell you, lift up your eyes, and see that the fields are white for harvest. Already the one who reaps is receiving wages and gathering fruit for eternal life, so that sower and reaper may rejoice together. For here the saying holds true, 'One sows and another reaps.' I sent you to reap that for which you did not labor. Others have labored, and you have entered into their labor."

Jesus has been feasting on the will of God. He has been tilling the cultural soil of the day with the Samaritans in the town from which the disciples have just returned. While the disciples were there among the people, Jesus was actually cultivating faith in a woman at the well who would go as a missionary back to her own people to reveal God's Messiah. The disciples had missed the mission field into which Jesus had sent them because they only saw a marketplace, not a marketplace of ideas and fields of desperate people who hunger and thirst for the righteousness of Christ.

But what do we have to offer in a world that has developed a taste for the fruit of unrighteousness? What do we offer to those buying pints of Rocky Roe v. Wade in celebration and support of the sacrament of abortion and the religion of sexual autonomy? We offer Christ.

In the same way Jesus turned to his disciples with broken bread and poured out wine we turn to the world with the offer, "taste and see. The Lord is good."

It is worth noting here that God alone is in a position to define that which is good. And, by its antithesis, that which is evil. To be clear, God is good, abortion is not. Following the One will lead down a narrow road that leads to life; the other is publicly selling a rocky road that leads to death. Which idea are you buying? And...which idea are you selling to others?

