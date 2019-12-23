Why a woman seeking an abortion changed her mind

As a counselor at a pregnancy center for over 15 years, I have the privilege to be a voice for the unborn, to offer hope to young girls and women faced with an unplanned pregnancy, to love and encourage women who have been emotionally wounded by past abortions, and most importantly, to share the gospel to all who are interested in knowing where my hope comes from.

I recently spoke to an abortion vulnerable client who felt that her only option was to terminate her pregnancy. She said the timing wasn’t right because she was a single mother of three girls and couldn’t support a fourth child. Knowing that God’s word never comes back void, I read her Psalm 139:113-17:

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. How precious to me are your thoughts, God!

After reading God’s word to her, I asked her if it was possible to accidentally knit something? What would she think if someone told her they accidentally knit her a sweater, a hat, or even something small like mittens? She smiled and said that it’s impossible to accidentally knit something together.

I reminded her that nothing takes God by surprise and just like He knit her in her mother’s womb, He also lovingly knit her baby in her womb and has a plan and purpose for both of them. She got tears in her eyes but they didn’t start to flow until I opened the door to retrieve a baby gift the nurse manager left by the door. Inside the gift bag was a beautiful, blue baby blanket that was knit together and donated to the center. Through her tears, she told me that she couldn’t abort her baby. Her baby wasn’t an accident. Her baby was knit together in love.

What a beautiful visual it was to have the baby blanket that day. I’m very grateful for the sweet people who take their time and talents to donate blankets, hats and booties to the center. They may never know on this side of eternity the significance of their gifts but I have the privilege of seeing a glimpse of it when a woman realizes that nothing created is an accident and chooses life for her unborn child.

I would also like to encourage all those who unselfishly consider others as more important than themselves. God sees everything which means your time is not wasted but has eternal benefits and rewards. What you do is important, needed and rare.