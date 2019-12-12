Pro-life group gives Trump ‘Courageous Witness for Life’ Award

A prominent pro-life group has bestowed upon President Donald Trump an award for his efforts to advance anti-abortion efforts.

The Hosea Initiative officially awarded President Trump their first Bernard N. Nathanson, MD "Courageous Witness for Life" Award at their gala in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

The award was named after a medical professional who founded the National Abortion Rights Action League in 1969, but later became an outspoken pro-life activist.

Terry Beatley, founder and president of Hosea Initiative, told those gathered at the gala that Trump was receiving the award because he had the “courage” to stand for “the right thing.”

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development, accepted the award on behalf of the president, explaining that Trump wanted to “convey his great appreciation” for the award and for “the courage that each one of you has manifested.”

“This is obviously something that is very near and dear to my heart, as a physician spending so much time working on little babies,” said Carson, who spoke of his wife once meeting an adult woman who he had performed surgery on while she was still in the womb.

“Now she’s a beautiful, articulate, completely independent young person and that’s why no one will ever convince me that what is in a mother’s womb is a meaningless bunch of cells.”

Although he once identified himself as “very pro-choice” in a 1999, Trump has garnered strong support among the pro-life movement for his defense of the unborn while president.

In January 2018 Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to address the annual March for Life, held in D.C. to protest the 1973 United States Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

On July 4, the National Right to Life Committee, the largest pro-life group in the United States, officially endorsed the reelection of Trump.

NRLC cited the Trump administration’s record on abortion issues, including reinstituting the Mexico City Policy, which prevents tax dollars from going to organizations that promote or fund abortions overseas, the appointment of pro-life judges, and cutting funds to the United Nations' Population Fund due to its ties to China’s forced abortion policy.

“… we are proud to endorse the only presidential candidate who stands for the unalienable right to life,” said NRLC President Carol Tobias in a statement at the time.

“From his first day in office, President Trump and his Administration have been dedicated to advancing policies that protect the fundamental right to life for the unborn, the elderly, and the medically dependent and disabled.”