March for Life reveals theme for 2020 DC rally is 'Life Empowers: Pro-life is pro-woman'

The theme for next year’s March for Life, the largest annual pro-life rally in the United States, will be centered on historic female empowerment.

In an announcement made Tuesday, the March for Life organization explained that the theme of "Life Empowers: Pro-life is pro-woman" came from 2020 marking 100 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

“As we celebrate this great moment in history, we remember and honor the suffragists, the original feminist leaders who recognized the inherent dignity of the unborn and that abortion not only ended a life but harmed women,” the March for Life said on Instagram.

“The pro-life movement continues their legacy, recognizing that equal rights begin in the womb. That, in essence, is why we march. We march to end abortion, with the vision of a world where the beauty, dignity, uniqueness, and rights of every human life are valued and protected.”

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini and Brandi Swindell, founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, explained in a column that as part of the theme, they will be spotlighting the pro-life views of suffragists from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

“Throughout the year, the March for Life will highlight the pro-life views of the suffragists and the way in which the pro-life movement is the true heir of these earliest feminists,” wrote Mancini and Swindell in an op-ed piece published by The Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

“Just as the suffragists peacefully advocated for women’s equality — and made great progress — pro-life advocates peacefully advocate for equality for the unborn.”

An example cited in their piece was Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a suffragist leader born in 1815 who participated in the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention.

“In the 1868 weekly suffragist periodical Revolution, Stanton makes clear she viewed abortion as infanticide. She said that abortion contributed to the oppression of women as second-class citizens — calling it ‘inconceivable’ as well as a ‘crying evil,’” they wrote.

“Together, those that make up the pro-life movement strive to complete the work of the suffragists by laboring to ensure every human life is treated with dignity and, as Stanton writes, endeavoring to ‘end this wholesale suffering and murder of helpless children.’”

The 47th annual March for Life is scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time with musical selections and include a rally program featuring several speakers at noon before beginning the march to the United States Supreme Court building at 1 p.m.

Last year, President Donald Trump gave a video address in support of the march while Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech in person.

“We urge you, stand strong,” said Vice President Pence at the March for Life last year. “Stand with that love and compassion. You stand for life, and know that we will stand with you until that great day comes where we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”

“And as you stand, I’m here to tell you, you can be confident that you do not stand alone. You are joined by tens of millions across this nation and know that you have an unwavering ally in this vice president, in our family, and you have a champion in the president of the United States of America.”