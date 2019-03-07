Why are so many millennials drawn to socialism?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

This is not a leading question. It is not meant as a setup or trap. To the contrary, I’m asking the question because I have not yet formed an opinion. Why, then, is it that so many millennials are drawn to socialism?

I posted this on Twitter and got a robust response, with lots of insightful answers: “Can someone explain this to me? The younger generation in America has grown up during a time of virtually unapparelled national prosperity and ease (generally speaking), yet so many are advocating socialism. Why do you think that is? (Honest question.)”

A CNN headline dated June 28, 2018 declared, “Millennials are much more open to socialism.”

A February 14, 2019 article in the Economist focused on, “The resurgent left. Millennial socialism.”

And a March 4, 2019 headline in the Washington Times announced, “Millennials agree: ‘Calling yourself a socialist sounds sexier.’”

The question is why.

Why would so many young people who have been so materially blessed by capitalism be so fascinated by socialism?

Is it because they don’t understand it?

Is it because they are all about “fairness” and “equality”?

Is it a protest against the rich?

Is it because they’re reacting against materialism and consumerism?

Is it because they feel entitled to a free handout?

On August 7, 2017, Prof. Jay Richards penned an important article for the Stream titled, “On Communism and Socialism, Many Americans Are Still Clueless.”

Every American should read this article, both young and old, since it lays out clearly what socialism really is and why it is so dangerous.

Richards wrote, “Here’s a brief primer: Marx and his disciples claimed that ‘capitalism’ must give way to ‘socialism,’ where private property would be abolished and an all-powerful state would own everything on behalf of the people. That’s what Marx meant by the word socialism, and that’s the main dictionary definition.”

I wonder how many millennials (or their elders) understand this?

He continued, “This was only supposed to be a stage, though, not the end of all our strivings. At some point, under socialism, people would lose their silly fondness for property, family, religion, and other evils. A ‘new socialist man’ would emerge and then the state would ‘wither away.’ Everyone would enjoy peace, prosperity, and the brotherhood of man. Marx and his acolytes called that final, stateless paradise ‘communism.’”

And what, exactly, does this look like?

Richards put it like this: “Here’s the point: Those regimes led by mass murderers with their gulags, death camps, man-made famines and killing fields were socialist. That’s not slander. It’s what these countries called themselves. USSR stood for the ‘Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.’”

Practically speaking, “You gotta break millions of eggs with socialism to make the communist omelet. Socialism, you might say, was the necessary evil to reach the bliss where no state would be necessary.

“That was sort of the theory anyway. In practice, socialism has just been evil. Unremitting evil, wherever it’s tried.”

I wonder how millennials would respond to this?

What’s your take? Please share your thoughts here, and if you don’t mind, for the sake of perspective, share your age (roughly or exactly) as you respond.

As I said, I’m looking to form an educated opinion, so your insights will be very helpful.

Thanks for your sharing your thoughts!