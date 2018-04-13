Expand | Collapse

I am a Christian. And Yes, I am Privileged.

Much has been made about the diversity workshop at George Washington University that will teach students and faculty to combat "Christian privilege" in our culture. Both The Christian Post and the College Fix initially ran the story that went on to precipitate hundreds of other commentaries, responses, and reactions.

I figure one more can't hurt.

As a Christian myself I'm acutely aware of how privileged I am. In fact, the number of fellow believers that I see reacting with animus towards this notion is disappointing. Now, don't misunderstand, I fully appreciate the frustration with multiculturalist indoctrination that takes place on too many campuses. And I can't disagree with those who say all indications are that this particular workshop was originally designed to antagonize, vilify, and defame Christians and the influence of Christianity in our culture.

But the response of many Christ-followers to such acrimony seemed to miss a glaring opportunity for us to fulfill our greater purpose. Answering back by pointing to all the hostility Christians face in our culture, as if to engage in a "we're more persecuted than you are" competition, ultimately does nothing to entice or win others to our message.

Perhaps we could be more discerning and shrewd about our response? I think it is more than appropriate to point out to our watching culture how this workshop misses the mark, but that doesn't mean we deny our privilege. To the contrary, we use this opportunity to tell the world how privileged we are, regardless of our skin color, our ethnicity, our gender, our socioeconomic status, our material possessions, or our country of origin.

You want to know what privilege is? True privilege? It's that "while we were still sinners, Christ died for us." The truth is you can't really know privilege unless you are a Christian.

The soul of every Christian has been bought and paid for by the blood of God's own Son. We are thus privileged to join as heirs in a Kingdom that was not ours and that we have done absolutely nothing to earn. We have been gifted paradise the likes of which no mind can even conceive. Bestowed upon us are the riches of eternal glory, a home where there is no more suffering, no more pain, no more sorrow, no more tears. And none of it came as a result of our own merit.

One day I, like every other human being on this planet, will stand accused before the God of eternity. We will be asked to give an answer to Him for the deeds that we have done in the life we have lived. As all my righteousness appears as filthy rags in light of the brilliance and glory that surrounds His throne, I will be privileged enough to lay prostrate before Him, plead no contest, and say, "Father I am unworthy to be in your presence," but while pointing at His beloved Son say, "but I'm with Him. I come only on His nail-pierced invitation."

That is my privilege.

It's the privilege of every believer.

And it is an undiscriminating privilege available to anyone who wants to join us. Maybe rather than offering biting critiques of those who already resent us, we could have more impact for the Kingdom by conducting workshops on every college campus to humbly and lovingly offer an invitation to join our privilege?

