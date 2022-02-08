5 surprising ways God reveals His plan for your life

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

When I was a kid, I loved the circus. I loved the exciting acts, I loved the animals, and I loved the food. But more than anything, I loved the high wire stunts. So much so, that one evening when I was in the 4th grade, I decided it would be a great idea to imitate the high wire act that I had come to love. Very carefully, I gathered a ladder, a long 2x4, and I made my way to two very tall tool sheds that stood side by side on our farm. As carefully as possible, I hauled the oversized piece of lumber to the top of the ladder and laid it across the deep canyon that rested between the structures.

Everyone knows that every high wire artist must have a partner so somehow, I convinced my younger brother that this stunt was a great idea and it would be safe. Before I knew it, he was on my back and we were carefully making our way across the wooden plank (aka the high wire). As you can imagine, halfway across we heard a loud splintering sound that to this day makes me cringe. The 2x4 snapped, we fell to the ground, my brother ended up with a gash on his head, and I ended up learning a very valuable lesson from my dad when he returned home from work that evening.

I wonder if that is how so many of us view the pursuit of hearing God’s voice…like it’s a high wire act that provides two scenarios: we can either hear His voice and have a happy life, or we miss His voice and suffer the consequences. As a young man trying to find God’s perfect plan, this was a struggle that I often faced. I found myself tiptoeing across a high wire with a constant fear of falling off. But I just do not think that is how God works.

So how have I found peace in knowing that I am following God’s will? Below are 5 ways that I believe God reveals His plan for my life every single day.

1. Steps – God has your steps ordered. When we look at a ladder, it has several steps. We do not need to get frustrated with all of the steps or even try to skip past any of them. They are for a purpose and each step will teach us things that will be needed in the future. Take your time and learn all you can each step of the way.

2. Seasons – Just like the ladder and steps, there have been different seasons when God has revealed His plan for my life. Every season, even those that seemed insignificant, was purposeful. The seasons taught me so much and have helped me grow and prepare for the doors God opened later on. No matter what season you are in, do it with excellence.

3. Speed bumps and stop signs – Another way that God has revealed His plan has been through speed bumps and stop signs. Speed bumps slow us down. And to be honest, I do not always like them. You see, I am a guy who likes to get things done. I am not always a patient person but I think God often says, “Listen…I’ve got this. Who is supposed to be driving? Slow down and just let me open the right doors for you.”

Then there are stop signs. Stop signs don’t just slow you down, they flat out stop you from going any further. This can be an uneasy feeling you have in your heart or it can be a closed door. Thank God for the stop signs because they have stopped me from walking through doors that are not in my best interest.

4. Setups – I call them setups, other people call them divine appointments. Setups come in many different forms. They can be conversations with people who speak life to your dreams or they can be coffee meetings where someone has encouraged you to grasp hold of your potential. Setups are those times when you just know that God was involved and it did not happen by accident.

5. Stillness – I believe there are many times in life when God has told me to “hush” and to stop trying to figure everything out. But in order to hear His voice, I had to get rid of the distractions and simply listen. I needed to be still. My grandmother used to tell me to listen carefully for that still small voice. Today, I am encouraging you to be still, pray, and listen for His voice. God will never leave you and He will not fail you. Listen carefully and He WILL guide your way.

Originally published at Thinke.org