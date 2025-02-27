Home Opinion 5 traits of a modern-day Pharisee

During Jesus' earthly ministry, the Savior showed mercy and compassion to tax collectors and prostitutes. But when it came to the religious leaders, Jesus often displayed disgust and righteous indignation. You see, most of the outcasts of society knew they were sinners, but not so with the Pharisees who wrongly assumed they were models of righteousness. In reality, their hearts were a total mess! Egotistical boasting and pious posturing only added to their long list of sins.

On one occasion Jesus said, “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You clean the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of greed and self-indulgence. Blind Pharisee! First clean the inside of the cup and dish, and then the outside also will be clean” (Matthew 23:25-26). The Pharisees had a form of religion, but they did not know God due to their wicked intentions and their rejection of the Messiah (see John 8:19). While many Jews were no doubt impressed by the fervent religiosity of the Pharisees, “The Lord does not look at the things man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7).

Consider these five traits of a modern-day Pharisee. I am using the term in a broad sense to include anyone, religious or otherwise, who displays the characteristics of the strictest Pharisees who were so opposed to Jesus and so full of themselves.

1. Blind arrogance

If you really want to get under God's skin, then harbor pride in your heart and assume you are better than others. “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble” (James 4:6). The Pharisees couldn't see the true condition of their heart because their pride had made them oblivious to their sinfulness. It produced a thick layer of callousness that prevented them from experiencing a genuine conviction of sin. From their haughty perspective, everyone else was a sinner, while they were the only righteous ones. When Jesus told them they were blind, those words went right over their head. And when you won't even listen to the Son of God who is standing right there in your presence, you are clearly walking in spiritual darkness.

2. No compassion

The Pharisees lacked compassion for others. One time “Jesus was having dinner at Matthew's house, and many tax collectors and ‘sinners’ came and ate with Him and His disciples. When the Pharisees saw this, they asked His disciples, ‘Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?’ On hearing this, Jesus said, ‘It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’ For I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners’” (Matthew 9:10-13). The Pharisees were consumed with self-righteousness and refused to show mercy to those who needed it most. Rather than loving sinners the way Jesus did, they were quick to condemn imperfect people. Little did they know that their hypocrisy was even more offensive to God than the sins of the tax collectors and prostitutes.

3. Critical spirit

Do you typically find yourself offering words of encouragement to others, or do you tend to have a critical spirit most of the time? There are certainly plenty of situations where constructive criticism is needed. But when fault-finding becomes the primary weapon in your arsenal, you reveal yourself to be a modern-day Pharisee. People who love God strive to encourage others rather than tear them down. The Bible instructs followers of Christ: “Encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing” (1 Thessalonians 5:11). The Pharisees constantly criticized others and attempted to lay a heavy guilt-trip on them. These religious leaders were self-absorbed sinners who wanted people to live “under law” rather than “under grace” (see Romans 6:14). Sadly, most of the Pharisees knew nothing about the grace of God.

4. Unaware of true religion

Some Pharisees (School of Shammai) were much stricter than others. A perfect example was Saul of Tarsus, who became the Apostle Paul after his conversion. Paul described his Jewish pedigree this way: “Circumcised on the eighth day, of the people of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, a Hebrew of Hebrews; in regard to the law, a Pharisee; as for zeal, persecuting the church; as for legalistic righteousness, faultless” (Philippians 3:5-6). The strictest Pharisees taught that every Jew must observe the 600-plus laws in the Torah. This included the rituals concerning ceremonial purification. And they based their feelings of superiority on the misguided notion that they were living in obedience to the laws of God.

5. Hostility toward Jesus and His followers

The Pharisees were extremely jealous of Christ's popularity, and it manifested itself in hostility toward Jesus and His followers. The Pharisees hated the fact that Jesus didn't follow their legalistic approach to religion or their strict adherence to ceremonial traditions. And while the Messiah of course never sinned even one time, the Pharisees constantly sought to find some sin in Christ's life. On one occasion, “Jesus said to a paralytic, ‘Son, your sins are forgiven.’ Now some teachers of the law were sitting there, thinking to themselves, Why does this fellow talk like that? He's blaspheming! Who can forgive sins but God alone?’”(Mark 2:5-7).

What about you, my friend? Do you realize that your attitude toward Jesus and His followers reveals the true nature of your heart? If you will come to Christ today with a humble and contrite heart to be forgiven of your sins, you too can discover what millions of Christians have come to learn over the past 2000 years. After all, why be a modern-day Pharisee when you can be a forgiven follower of Christ instead?